Music star, Bella Shmurda has received an inspiring message from his school, University of Lagos (LASU)

The school sent him a birthday message and urged him to come back to class and complete his education despite the success he has had in his career

The school also stressed in importance of education and celebrated Bella for pursuing his career, Nigerians have reacted to LASU's message to the singer

Popular singer, Bella Shmurda is still in the birthday mood and has got an uplifting message from his school, LASU.

Bella had earlier tweeted about being stubborn and thanking God for not passing his exams while in school which made him pursue his music carer.

LASU appeals to Bella Shmurda. Credit: @bella_shmurda @lasuofficialpage

Source: Instagram

The singer said he would have still been in school battling carryovers if not for the decision to chase his dreams as he boasted about his achievements.

Following the comments, his school, LASU has replied him and sent an encouraging message to him.

LASU wished Bella a happy birthday and stressed that university education does not make people rich but incubates them to find and archive purpose in life.

The school also urged him to return to class and get his degree.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to LASU's message to Bella, some of them also urged him to complete his education.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialjovialmum:

"That was a honest advice and I will still encourage him to go back and get that degree."

Symplychi_oma:

"When you are big you are big. They are even begging him to come back . Who go beg me."

Ezeqwesiri:

"4 years in LASU is really really nothing."

Peterpan_tope:

"I hope the singer completes his education."

Excessivedough"

"Person tell you say en no sabi book you still dey tell am to come earn degree , una just wan frustrate en life with carryovers."

Bella Shmurda laments about school exams

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Balla Shmurda cried out on social media about how tough his exams in school have been.

The singer shared a clip of his examination paper and script in what seemed like an exam hall with a caption about how he felt.

Bella's comments about tough exams stirred massive reactions online.

