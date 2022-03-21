The Rivers state government says exam malpractices will not be tolerated and forgiven if any individual or school is found guilty

Rivers state commissioner for education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku says no fewer than 35 schools have been sanctioned for examination fraud at the 2021 WAEC exams

Ebeku said WAEC commended their effort for imposing sanctions on the alleged school who were involved in malpractice

Rivers, Port Harcourt - No fewer than 21 private schools have been stripped of their license by the Rivers state government for examination malpractice at the 2021 West African Examination Council (WAEC), Leadership reports.

This was made known by the state commissioner for education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, on Monday, March 21.

Governor Wike has also been in a war of words with Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki over the 2023 general elections. Photo Credit: (Nyesom Wike)

Source: Twitter

According to Ebeku at least 14 principals of public secondary schools were also relegated by the state government following a series of investigations that involved them in WAEC malpractices.

Ebeku said the decision was necessary after his office had released a letter from the apex examination body in West Africa notifying them of the involvement of the 35 schools in examination malpractices.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“We received a letter from WAEC containing list of 35 secondary schools in the state that have been delisted for the purpose of writing WAEC examinations. Their offenses especially bothered on the fact that it was discovered that there was some malpractices in the conduct of last year’s examinations.”

He said after receiving the letter from WAEC, a meeting was sanctioned and all affected schools were in attendance.

The commissioner said the meeting addressed the issue and led to the state government imposing sanctions on the alleged schools involved in examination malpractices.

Ebeku however reiterated that the state government does not condone examination malpractices stating that the state government will not rest on its oars to combat such unethical behaviors.

Malpractice: WAEC lauds Rivers government for sanctioning 35 schools

He also disclosed that upon issuing the sanctions on the alleged schools, WAEC wrote a letter acknowledging and commending the state government for exercising its jurisdiction appropriately.

He said:

“WAEC is aware and WAEC has actually written a letter to commend the Commissioner for his effort to ensure that there are no malpractices in schools.”

2023: Wike, Fayose move to win Goje back to PDP

Elsewhere, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and some delegations of PDP members visted Senator Danjuma Goje at his residence.

The purpose of the visit was said to have been spurred by an attempt to win back Senator Goje of the APC back to the PDP.

The delegates who visited him included past governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose and Senate deputy minority leader, Senator Philip Aduda.

2023: PDP more united, cohesive than ever, says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Monday, March 14 said the PDP had never been stronger, cohesive, and more united than now.

Okowa said that if PDP faithful avoided acts that could cause distraction, the party would win massively in the 2023 general elections.

He made the remarks at the swearing-in of his senior political adviser and three special advisers at Government House, Asaba.

Source: Legit.ng