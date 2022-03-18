As part of the reform agenda for teachers, the federal government says it has approved the extension of the service year for primary and secondary school teachers from 35 to 40 years

The teachers’ retirement age has also been pegged at 65years as against the initial 60years stipulation by the federal government.

Minister of education for state, Chukwuemeka Uwajiuba says the ministry has intensified plans to foster reform programs for teachers at basic and high school levels

The federal government of Nigeria says plans are ongoing to improve the salary package of teachers across the federation, Daily Trust report.

Disclosing this information, the minister of education for state, Chukwuemeka Uwajiuba, on Thursday, March 18 in Benin says it is imminent that teachers will get an upgrade in their salaries.

Legit.ng gathered that Uwajiuba while speaking at an event staged for trained teachers says this new scheme will be enjoyed by teachers in elementary and high schools across all states of the federation.

He said:

“The special salary scale for teachers in basic and secondary schools, including provision for rural posting, science teachers’ allowance, and other peculiar allowances are some of the juicy packages in the pipeline for teachers.”

FG reaffirms commitment to basic and secondary education

Uwajiuba who was represented by his technical adviser, Muna Onuzo-Adetona said the ministry will not relent in its quest to ensure proper funding of education and other related activities within the academic spheres.

He noted that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is geared towards improving the standards of the teaching profession as well as creating value with favorable policies that will further strengthen the course of good education in the country.

The minister also reiterated that as part of the federal government’s effort to improve education at the basic level, teachers’ service year has been increased 35 to 40 years which also implies that the retirement age has also shifted from 60 to 65 years.

ASUU extends nationwide strike

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it has extended its nationwide strike following an inconclusive agreement with the federal government.

ASUU has been at loggerhead with the federal government over the N1trn funds for high institution reform and other related reforms.

ASUU maintained that the strike will continue until a resolution had been reached with the federal government over high institution reform funds.

ASUU strike: NANS talks tough, threatens mass protest

Reacting to ASUU's decision to extent the nationwide strike, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says the extension is uncalled for.

The leadership of NANS says Nigerian students will occupy the streets of Abuja if ASUU does not have a rethink in its decision to extend the strike.

NANS president, Comrade Sunday Asefon while reacting to the development says the protest is a necessity as he lambast both ASUU and federal government for failing to reach a compromise.

