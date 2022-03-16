First-class Nigerian graduates might start getting automatic employment going by the latest resolution of the House of Representatives

The House on Wednesday, March 16, noted that this bill will help reduce the rate of brain drain in the country

The motion was sponsored by Representatives Chinedu Martins who noted that this motion will bring about rapid development across Nigeria

To stop the nationwide brain drain facing the Nigerian workforce, lawmakers of the House of Representatives are now seeking automatic employment for all first-class graduates.

Sponsoring the motion, Representative Chinedu Martins affirmed that this will address the continuous exportation of the best Nigerian graduates to other countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France, Australia, China, and Canada, Channels TV reports.

Matins noted that many Nigerian tertiary institutions produce first-class graduates yearly, yet they find it difficult to get employment, hence the growing brain drain.

His submission:

“According to research, Nigeria has continued to unwittingly give away her best brains and intellectuals to other countries who, by virtue of their robust policies on a value system, reward diligence and excellence as can be seen in the exodus of medical professionals from Nigeria to other countries.

“Reports have shown in seeking admissions to universities, students consider countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France, Australia, China, Canada as it increases their chances of being employed upon graduation."

Apart from acting as a good incentive for more effort in academics among Nigerian students, the move, if approved, will bring bright minds into leadership positions, thereby leading to nation-building through innovation.

Hearing and supporting the motion, the leadership of the House adopted it and urged the federal ministry of education to liaise with relevant government agencies for implementation.

Moreover, the House directed its Committees on Tertiary Education and Services, and Labour, Employment, and Productivity to ensure compliance with the decisions reached.

Source: Legit.ng