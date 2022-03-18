JAMB has detected over one million illegal admissions by universities, polytechnics and other tertiary institutions

The head, media and protocol of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, March 17

Benjamin explained that this was responsible for the inability of some candidates to obtain their admission letters to qualify them for NYSC

At least one million illegal institutional admissions has been discovered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Punch reports that the exam board made the disclosure on Thursday, March 17, in a statement by head, media and protocol, Fabian Benjamin.

JAMB says it has so far discovered one million illegal institutional admissions. Photo credit: Professor Ishaq Oloyede

Source: Facebook

Benjamin said these illegal institutional admissions were conducted outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) between 2017 and 2020.

JAMB's spokesman blamed the inability of some candidates to obtain their admission letters for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on the illegal admissions.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While explaining that some are also not to obtain exemption letters as a result of this, Benjamin expressed shock that less than 5% of such students’ details had been uploaded on the board’s portal by the institutions.

JAMB immediately urged institutions to upload appropriately the matriculation numbers, names, disciplines, year of graduation and other necessary details of the candidates for the Board to process the candidates’ condonement applications.

2022 UTME, Direct entry: JAMB registers over 1 million candidates, announces closing date

Legit.ng previously reported that at least one million candidates have been registered in the ongoing 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

JAMB disclosed this in its weekly bulletin made available to newsmen on Monday, March 14, in Abuja.

The exam board also noted that the registration for the exercise which began on February 19, would close on March 26.

Professor Is-haq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB revealed that the board was targeting about 1.5 million candidates to register for the exercise this year.

2022 UTME: JAMB approves CBT Centres, sends important message to candidates

In a related development, JAMB announced that it had finalised the list of approved computer-based test centres in preparation for the 2022 UTME.

The board also reiterated its decision to have a hitch-free registration process for all candidates.

This new development was disclosed in the latest bulletin released by the board and made available to the newspaper.

Source: Legit.ng