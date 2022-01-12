Candidates are sure going to have a stress free registration process, ahead of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

This is so as the education board has recently given approval to the list of computer-based test centres in preparation for the exam

Meanwhile, JAMB is yet to release the schedule for the UTME registration and examination processes

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced that it had finalised the list of approved computer-based test centres in preparation for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Punch reports that the board also reiterated its decision to have a hitch-free registration process for all candidates.

This new development was disclosed in the latest bulletin released by the board and made available to the newspaper.

JAMB says it is ready in preparation for 2022 UTME. Photo credit: Myschool Forum

Source: Facebook

Recall that JAMB had earlier stated that it might experience delays in pre-registration activities for the 2022 examination due to circumstances beyond its control.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While the board has yet to roll out the schedule for the registration and examination processes, it said:

“To ensure a successful outing in the upcoming 2022 UTME registration and examination exercises, the Information Technology Services Department of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has completed all necessary arrangements to release the list of approved computer-based test centres.”

COVID-19: JAMB releases new advisory for underage UTME candidates, others

In a previous report by Legit.ng, underage candidates who have applied for the UTME and other visitors below 18-years of age will not need to present COVID-19 vaccination cards before gaining access to the examination and facilities belonging to JAMB.

The board's head of media and protocol those below 18-years are free to access their facilities without presenting their vaccination cards.

Benjamin said Nigerians who would need to show their vaccination cards are those covered under the vaccination policy of the NCDC for COVID-19.

Man who wrote JAMB exam 8 times graduates from university in style

In other news, a Nigerian man who took the JAMB exam 8 times had celebrated graduating from university with a second-class upper.

He said the passing JAMB exam was not the tricky part because the lowest he ever scored was 235.

The young man stated that the trick was gaining admission after passing the Joint Admission Matriculation Board exam. He said he was always rejected for one reason or the other.

Source: Legit.ng