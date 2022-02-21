Two outstanding students of Erudite Millennium Ltd, Aishah Boladale and Sultan Oladipupo, performed excellently in American College Test (ACT) after a month boot camp by the education consult.

Legit.ng reports that this was disclosed on Tuesday, February 20, by Saheed Oladele, the chief executive officer of Erudite Millennium Ltd, a foremost prevarsity for preparing Nigerians for Cambridge A' Level, SAT, IELTS, GRE and other foreign examinations, situated at Bodija area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

Two Erudite Students Score 35/36 in ACT after a month boot camp. Credit: Oladele Saheed.

He said as popular as ACT is in the United States as an admission and scholarship test, it was discovered that only Erudite students sat ACT in Ibadan!

Oladele noted:

"Out of our 7 candidates, 5 got above the ACT average score of 21/36 overall. This is 71.4% success rate very close to the 72.7% success rate we recorded in the last SAT! To God be the glory

"Congratulations to Aishah Boladale and Sultan Oladipupo who scored a whopping 35/36 in ACT English and maths respectively. Aishah came from Osogbo while Sultan came from Ede in Osun state. One month of boot camp doing wonders at Erudite!

Four 16-year-old erudite students score 8/9 in IELTS, beat graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some brilliant students who are 16 years old scored outstanding 8/9 in the IELTS results released on Friday, January 21, by the British Council.

It was reported that Oladele said the four Erudite students scored 8/9 in IELTS, a feat that is difficult for many graduates who had attempted the exams in the past.

According to him, the names of the outstanding students included Muhammad Dawud-Sulaiman, Ayomide Ayilara, Jafar Ajibola and Olaoluwa Ibiyemi.

16-year-old boy, others shine as American Board releases SAT result

In a related report, a 16-year-old Abdurrahman O.A broke a new record when the American College Board announced the result of SAT held on December 4, 2021.

The brilliant Abdurrahman scored 800/800 in Mathematics and 710/800 in English, making a total of 1510/1600.

According to him, getting high scores after attending Erudite one-month boot camp is worthy of celebration. He added that the Erudite recorded a 72.7% success rate at December 4 SAT.

