Age is not an obstacle to achieving great feats in one's life. This was confirmed recently that it has nothing to do with good academic performance as four young students excelled where many graduates failed.

Legit.ng reports that the brilliant students who are 16 years old scored outstanding 8/9 in the IELTS results released on Friday, January 21, by the British Council.

Four outstanding teenage students have passed IELTS excellently. Credit: Saheed Oladele.

This was disclosed on Saturday, January 22, by Saheed Oladele, the chief executive officer of Erudite Millennium Ltd, a foremost prevarsity for preparing Nigerians for Cambridge A' Level, SAT, IELTS, GRE and other foreign examinations, situated at Bodija area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

He said the four Erudite students scored 8/9 in IELTS, a feat that is difficult for many graduates who had attempted the exams in the past.

The names of the outstanding students are - Muhammad Dawud-Sulaiman, Ayomide Ayilara, Jafar Ajibola and Olaoluwa Ibiyemi.

Oladele wrote:

"Good news from British Council today as four Erudite students score 8 over 9 in IELTS! Congratulations to Muhammad Dawud-Sulaiman, Ayomide Ayilara, Jafar Ajibola and Olaoluwa Ibiyemi on achieving this feat after 8 days of preparation

"Erudite Millennium Ltd has made IELTS so cheap with a 99% success rate. 16-year olds doing with ease what many graduates find difficult."

16-year-old boy, others shine as American Board releases SAT result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a 16-year-old Abdurrahman O.A broke a new record when the American College Board announced the result of SAT held on December 4, 2021.

It was reported that the brilliant Abdurrahman scored 800/800 in Mathematics and 710/800 in English, making a total of 1510/1600.

The chief executive officer of Erudite Millenium Ltd, Saheed Oladele, said that apart from Abdurraham, other candidates who attended one month boot camp at Erudite performed well, describing it as a revolution in the education sector in Nigeria.

According to him, getting high scores after attending Erudite one-month boot camp is worthy of celebration. He added that the Erudite recorded a 72.7% success rate at December 4 SAT.

