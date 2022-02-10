One of Nigeria's prestigious universities, Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has taken a strong action against students who got admission through fake results

Kano - Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has reportedly expelled 178 candidates admitted through the Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) examination between 2019 and 2021 for presenting fake results.

The development was disclosed by Lamara Garba, the university’s head of public affairs, Premium Times reported.

His words:

“The recent one is this last admission exercise, that is 35 or so of them. And then the 142 was about two years ago. So, put together, it made it 178.

“Usually, you know these children used to go and get IJMB results without sitting the IJMB. They will just get the result, do the faking and everything. And the university has a way of checking fake results including SSCE or results from polytechnics or colleges of education. You know some people will just go to a business centre and get their certificates.”

Legit.ng gathers that IJMBE is an advanced level (A-level) examination used to secure admission into second year in Nigerian universities through direct entry.

It is moderated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

