World-leading universities now need more than test results to either admit students or award full scholarships. They are interested in an applicant's community service profile, skills and certifications.

Legit.ng reports that this was disclosed on Tuesday, February 8, by Saheed Oladele, the chief executive officer of Erudite Millennium Ltd, a foremost prevarsity for preparing Nigerians for Cambridge A' Level, SAT, IELTS, GRE and other foreign examinations, situated at Bodija area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

Erudite School Launches Certification Course for Secondary School Leavers. Credit: Saheed Oladele

Source: Facebook

He said the Erudite Millennium Ltd has just designed a special 3-month programme for real leaders of tomorrow.

Oladele said:

"This is why Erudite Millennium Ltd has just designed a special 3-month programme for real leaders of tomorrow. The timetable below represents the engineering version of the programme. There are 3 other versions for those interested in studying medical, arts or management courses."

According to him, beyond CV building and scholarship opportunities, the programme is also a cool way of making good money from tender ages at comfort zones.

He added:

"You can also join our Cambridge A' Level class starting on Monday, 14th of February, 2022 to study from 200 level in Nigeria or abroad."

Four 16-year-old erudite students score 8/9 in IELTS, beat graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some brilliant students who are 16 years old scored outstanding 8/9 in the IELTS results released on Friday, January 21, by the British Council.

It was reported that Oladele said the four Erudite students scored 8/9 in IELTS, a feat that is difficult for many graduates who had attempted the exams in the past.

According to him, the names of the outstanding students included Muhammad Dawud-Sulaiman, Ayomide Ayilara, Jafar Ajibola and Olaoluwa Ibiyemi.

16-year-old boy, others shine as American Board releases SAT result

In a related report, a 16-year-old Abdurrahman O.A broke a new record when the American College Board announced the result of SAT held on December 4, 2021.

The brilliant Abdurrahman scored 800/800 in Mathematics and 710/800 in English, making a total of 1510/1600.

According to him, getting high scores after attending Erudite one-month boot camp is worthy of celebration. He added that the Erudite recorded a 72.7% success rate at December 4 SAT.

