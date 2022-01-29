Authorities of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State, have banned students from bringing cars to the school campus.

The school raised concerns on the use of vehicles by students and their flamboyant display of wealth on campus.

This was contained in a circular dated January 29, 2022 and signed by B .O Dara for the Registrar, advising students using vehicles to stop at the gate.

It reads “Management at its emergency management meeting deliberated on the use of vehicles by students and their flamboyant display of wealth on campus.

“After thorough deliberation, management therefore directed that students are hereby banned from driving their vehicles into the campus.

“Only staff are allowed to drive into the campus as the staff would be identified by presentation of their ID card.

“The staff who have lost their ID card should obtain a letter of identification from the Registrar. The letter of identification must bear the staff’s passport photograph.

“All students must always have their identity cards with them while on the school’s campus,” the circular added.

Source: Legit.ng