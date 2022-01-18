The students of Delta State Polytechnic Otefe-Oghara have provoked social media reactions with the way they chose to celebrate their graduation party

Instead of finishing just dropping their pens after final exams and walking home to their parents in quietude, they put up an interesting show

The students made use of expensive cars which lined up the road with sirens blowing, attracting huge attention

It wasn't your usual graduation, there was more to it. Students of the Delta State Polytechnic Otefe-Oghara chose to sign out in grand style.

A video has emerged online showing the graduating students celebrating their feat in grand style. Instead of signing out quietly, the students wowed many with the loud show they put up.

Oghara Poly graduates in style. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

Convoy attracts the attention of residents

In the video shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija, the students were seen moving in a convoy of expensive cars. Sirens could be heard blowing and attracting the attention of residents of the town. A voice could be heard in the video saying:

"Na graduation o! your school get level?"

Instagram users very quickly rushed to the comment section of the post to express their opinions. One of the comments by ace_tlg congratulated the students but hoped that they all passed their exams before embarking on the celebration. The comment says:

"Congratulations to them, but hope say some of Dem no go come back kon rewrite some courses sha."

@iamrealebere also saw it differently:

"Graduating without work, in a country that has over 200million people no be juju be that."

Watch the video below:

