Kano state - Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Bamba, a respected Kano-based Islamic scholar, popularly known as Dr Ahmad BUK, is dead.

Daily Trust reported that the scholar died at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on Friday morning, January 7, after a brief illness.

Legit.ng gathers that Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad, one of the scholar’s sons, announced the cleric’s death.

Lecturer at BUK

Dr Bamba was a lecturer at the department of Arabic language in Bayero University Kano before he resigned to focus fully on his Islamic propagation school called Darul Hadith at Tudun Yola in Kano metropolis.

Funeral prayer would hold at Darul Hadith Mosque, Tudun Yola, Kano metropolis, by 1.30pm.

Also reporting the incident, Daily Nigerian stated that Dr Bamba died at the age of 79.

The newspaper noted that the late Dr Bamba was famous for his long-running Islamic teaching sessions at Bayero University, Kano mosque, which started in 1991.

