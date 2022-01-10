School teachers in Kaduna state will only go to work for four days beginning from Monday, January 10

The Kaduna state government said this move is to boost workers' productivity and ensure they have more time to rest

This development was contained in the notice of the school resumption for second term of the 2021/2022 academic session

Kaduna state- As schools reopen on Monday, January 10 for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session, the Kaduna state government has again directed all public schools in the state to migrate to the four-day working week.

The Commissioner for Education, Halima Lawal, made this disclosure in Kaduna on Sunday, January 9, in a notice for school resumption, Premium Times reports.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has earlier approved a four-day working week for public servants. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Effecting the move

The commissioner also advised the school administrators and proprietors to adhere to the Safe School Learning Initiatives as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education while urging parents, guardians and students to comply with all public health guidelines by adopting all protective measures against COVID-19.

