No fewer than 22 indigent students have benefitted from the scholarship support of the Academic Staff Union (ASUU), Ibadan Zone

The National Treasurer of ASUU, Prof Ademola Aremu presented the cheques to the awardees

The ceremony took place at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Oyo state, Ibadan- The Ibadan Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday awarded twenty-two students scholarships under the ASUU Indigent Students Scholarship Scheme.

The cheques were presented to the awardees at the Ladoke Akintola University Ogbomoso by Former National Treasurer of ASUU, Prof Ademola Aremu, Financial Secretary of ASUU, Professor Ade Adejumo, and Chairpersons from the Zone.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that the ceremony took place at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

The scholarship is worth 100, 000 naira per session to at least 73 students across all public universities. Photo credit: Ridwan Kolawole

Source: Original

The Ibadan Zone is comprised of the University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, Ladoke Akintola University, and Kwara State University.

Announcing the awards

Announcing the awards, Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Professor Oyebamiji Oyegoke stated that the ASUU leadership directed that all chapters of the Union should institute the scholarship as a way of ensuring that Indigent but brilliant students are not denied quality education.

According to him, the National Secretariat of the Union is giving out scholarship worth 100, 000 naira per session to at least 73 students accross all public universities while individual varsities also give awards to their Indigent students.

Professor's remarks

Speaking shortly after presenting the awards, Financial Secretary of ASUU, Professor Ade Adejumo urged Nigerians including "those who have stolen from Nigeria and Nigerians to support the education of Indigent students so that they can realise their full potentials and contribute to National development."

Adejumo said that the Union believes that being Indigent should not be a reason not to go to school.

In his remarks, former National Treasurer of the Union, Professor Ademola Aremu lamented that those who benefitted from scholarships and free education during their time are now the one underfunding education.

According to him, "it is a pity that Nigeria is about the only country that that pay her lecturers very poorly. Nigerian professors after spending 10years in professorial cadre earns about $800 even Republic of Benin pays around $2,000. Nigerian leaders only want to keep the poor down by denying them quality education to pave way for their children schooling abroad to come and rule them"

Present at the occasion were Professor Ayo Akinwole (UI), Dr Biodun Olaniran (LAUTECH), Dr Wasiu Raji (UNILORIN) and Shehu Salam (KWASU).

