A number of state governments in Nigeria are owing primary school teachers in public schools months of accumulated arrears of salaries, allowances, as well as promotions.

Many of these teachers have lamented over the inability and irregularities of the state to pay their salaries as and when due following the current economic stituation in the country.

Primary school teachers in a number of states are been owed a backlog of salaries. Photo credit: Thomas Imo/Photothek

Daily Trust reports that some state governments are owing primary school teachers a backlog of salaries ranging from 6 to almost 15 months.

It was gathered that there is a backlog of unpaid salaries from previous years and in different stages for different categories of teachers.

Though no reason has been given by states as the reason behind the non-payment of primary school teachers, some have identified waiting for money from the federal government as a factor responsible for the delay in paying salaries.

Nigerian states owing primary school teachers

Here are the names of the states who owe teachers according to the report:

1. Kaduna

2. Niger

3. Benue

4. Taraba

5. Imo

6. Rivers

7. Ondo

President Buhari approves special salary scale for teachers in Nigeria

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari approved a special salary scale for Nigerian teachers in commemoration of World Teachers Day on Monday, October 5, 2020.

This announcement was made by Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, in a speech he read while representing the president at the celebration of the 2020 World Teachers Day.

According to Adamu, the implementation of the new salary scheme is to encourage teachers in delivering better service.

FG reveals when teachers' salary increment approved by Buhari will take off

Earlier, the federal government announced that the new Special Teachers Salary Scale approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 is expected to take off on January 1, 2022.

This was disclosed in a post via the social media handle of the federal government back in May.

The statement reads in part:

"The new Special Teachers Salary Scale approved by President @MBuhari in 2020 is expected to take off on January 1, 2022."

Governors kick against new salary package

In a related development, Nigerian governors were not happy about the new salary package at the time the announcement was made.

It was gathered that going by the conditions given by the governors, only teachers employed by the federal government would enjoy the new salary package and improved condition of service granted by the president.

The governors were shocked that the federal government did not consult them before unilaterally announcing the package.

