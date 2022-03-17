Editor's note: Public affairs commentator, Haruna Abdullahi, writes on the recent social media rumours alleging that the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, presented an SUV to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The writer presented evidence to the contrary and chided those who have been spreading the rumours.

Falsehood when taken to a dangerous level becomes very satanic, I saw the ugly side of politics recently when a video went viral of a purported SUV gift to former President Olusegun Obasanjo by Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. In the video, we saw an Obasanjo seated in front of what has eventually turned out to be a bus donated to a church in Abeokuta by Yahaya Bello a Muslim man!

The bus donated to Obasanjo's church by Governor Bello. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

Those who went furiously to this salacious falsehood trip had one thing in mind, to downplay a gesture to the church by a Muslim man. At a time, efforts are being made to bridge the dangerous gulf of religious intolerance, one at the forefront of this civilisation instead of being referenced as a bridge-builder, mischief merchants are going deadly ballistic to rubbish his gesture to the church.

This man in question has demonstrated that the world can be better lived when equality takes the front row. The reason 28 years after the creation of Kogi state, after many people as governors including Christian military administrators and acting governor at a time, The first Christian worship centre was built in the state government house! This may not mean anything but it says a lot about fairness in a plural society like ours. The Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN ) saw into this pure human intent and wasted no time in naming Yahaya Bello as Friend of the Church - a feat no one has rivalled the man with.

It is in this same spirit that the governor represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja at the the 10th end of year harvest and Thanksgiving Service held in November 2021 in Ogun state made a promise to amongst other requests put forth by the church to donate a bus to the church. This promise was fulfilled just few days ago where in a symbolic ceremony, the vehicle was presented to the church through elder statesman Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

To validate this, I went in search of the truth and thus bring an appreciation letter from the church and pictorial evidence of facts. This is done to rubbish the rush of falsehood and silence the ambassadors of fake news and silence those who prefer a society divided on the deadly wings of religious distrusts and mutual mistrusts.

To be fair, Yahaya Bello represents all things that foster tolerance, equality and unity. He is at the forefront of those vanguards who have broken the constricted shackles of prejudice and sentiments. It is in the government of this man you have an equal number of Muslims and Christians, that you have an Igbo, Kanuri and Yoruba people as members of cabinet. This man broke the gender parity record by being the first leader to appoint women as Secretary to State Government, Head of Service, deputy local government chairs and council secretary, Female ADC and many more firsts nationwide with respect to women inclusiveness. I dare say with men like Bello in wider area of influence our women may have no business leaving the homes to sleep in front of NASS for weeks.

You may have your issues with this man but you can't take away the fact that he is a man not soaked in the ink of tribalism, religious bigotry, male chauvinism and political vindictiveness.

For those hell-bent on spreading falsehood, I bring this evidence to you that the man didn't donate an SUV to Chief Obasanjo, he supported Kingdom’s work with a bus for evangelism in doing God’s work. What way to lead by example!

