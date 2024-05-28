On May 1 2024, Legit.ng provided top media personality, Temi Badru with media support to increase awareness about her docuseries, ‘Against All Odds’

The docu-series was inspired by Badru’s interest in telling stories of people who have been able to turn their adversity into strength

The leading digital media organisation played a key role in helping Temi Badru tell her story to a larger audience and the platform’s human interest stories’ desk

Temi Badru hosts stakeholders for new docuseries premiere

Leading digital news platform, Legit.ng recently partnered with top media personality, Temi Badru, to drive awareness about her new docuseries, “Against All Odds”, which premiered at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, on Workers’ Day. The premiere brought together top stakeholders and the women who featured in the documentary.

The prestigious event witnessed the presence of esteemed stakeholders, including Jane Egerton-Idehenm, MD/CEO Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT); Elijah Affi (ARPA, FIMC, CMC), Creative Director and Co-founder of Takeout Media; and Mary Nwoye, Assistant Group Conference and Events Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja; all of whom were joined on stage by Temi Badru, Docuseries Executive Producer, Event Convener, and Founder, Voices & Faces Communication.

Speaking to the rationale behind the docuseries production, Convener and Executive Producer, Temi Badru said that she was on a mission to tell the stories of ordinary Nigerians who have turned life’s lemonades given to them into lemon.

"So I started the 'Against All Odds' docuseries because it was something that had been on my mind - To tell stories. For some time, I desired to tell stories, and I just knew that it was time to tell stories of people who have been able to turn their adversities into strength. And so in March, it was women's month, and I thought, oh, this is another opportunity to tell stories of women again, and just apart from women, men, other people who have been able to turn their adversity into strength, people who have been resilient..."

Speaking of the symbolism of Legit.ng’s role in inspiring inclusive storytelling like Badru’s documentary , Legit.ng’s Public Relations Manager, Catherine Tomosori, said:

“At Legit.ng, human-centred stories are at the core of our purpose as a media company. Thus, from time to time, we spotlight Nigerians who are experiencing some form of difficulty, support them through donations, and spotlight their stories for wider reach and impact. In most cases, members of the public reach out to these people and provide aids to get back on their feet. This is why we eagerly accepted a partnership with Temi Badru to spotlight important stories that need to be heard.”

She further went on to emphasize the importance of the media in telling stories that ought to be heard, saying, “Stories like this should be shared more often. We are proud to have been part of such a special moment for Temi and her team, and the women who strive to do better in their chosen careers. We understand the role of the media in cascading important stories like this, and we are committed to partnerships that allow us to tell these stories as part of our efforts in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.”

In her closing speech, Temi thanked Legit.ng for supporting her dream, and joining her to tell the stories of people who need to be seen and celebrated.

Legit.ng continues to support the UN SDG goals, including Goal 5 which promotes gender equality. Legit.ng’s commitment to upholding the goals has been seen in major partnerships. They include:

In 2020, Legit.ng became a member of the United Nations SDG Media Compact, to raise awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals. Legit.ng took on this commitment to promote the goals among Nigerians, most especially for the country's key stakeholders’ adoption.

As a fully-fledged digital media and socially responsible company, Legit.ng continues to maximise the full potential of technology and the positive elements of the digital world, in impacting the lives of people through its large audience and readership base.

