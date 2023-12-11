The Lagos State Government has expressed its readiness to host the 2023 Global Goals World Cup (GGWCUP) (Nigeria Edition) and Lagos State SDG Ambassador 2023 which will take place at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos from December 11-16, 2023. The event is organized by Lagos State Government in partnership with 17 Goals Agenda for Empowerment Foundation and Hearken Consistency Media and Entertainment Limited.

GGWCUP 2023 Kicks off in Lagos State, Nigeria

Lagos State has all it takes to successfully host a great sporting and entertainment event like the Global Goals World Cup and SDG Ambassadors in Nigeria. Lagos has the people, the facilities, and the commitment of the government. Lagos had in the past hosted several sports and Entertainment activities including the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup football competitions, which gave the State insights into the protocols of hosting.

Global Goals World Cup

GGWCUP is described as the ‘Social Good World Cup,’ featuring all-women community-level football teams from around the world – united by a drive to create meaningful social impact and a love of physical activity. The initiative uses the power of sport to inspire people to take action on the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), motivated by a love of football and the desire to improve local communities. It is also an alternative 5-aside football tournament where football meets special purpose.

GGWCUP Nigeria Edition 2023 presents 24 teams from across Nigeria - from the private and public sectors, Civil Society Organisations and faith-based organisations. The winner of the event will represent Nigeria at the 2023 Global Finals in Saudi Arabia from January 19, 2024.

Modalities for GGWCUP Nigeria Edition 2023 include:

Football tournament, where signed-up all-women armature teams will compete in 5-aside football matches in Teslim Balogun Stadium

Novelty match where eminent personalities in Lagos State will flex their football skills

Panel Discussion where captains of industries, government dignitaries and eminent personalities will tackle women sports and development issues

The winning team will represent Nigeria at the Global Final taking place in Saudi Arabia from January 19, 2024. The Global winner will take home the Global Goals World Cup for presentation to the country President.

Lagos State SDG Ambassador

The Lagos State SDG Ambassador is a search for the most passionate, intelligent and hardworking young women who can serve as role models for upholding advocacy on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals at the grassroots, while promoting the rich cultural heritage of Lagos State. The programme includes empowerment of all contestants with basic skill acquisition and post-event mentorship and coaching for one year. The Lagos State SDG Ambassador is designed to be a series of engaging and high visibility events from the level of the 57 Local Government Areas to the glamorous State Final.

Modalities for the Lagos State SDG Ambassador includes:

Basic Skill Acquisition will feature the training contestants on basic skills in Fashion Design, Broadcasting, Photography, Hair Dressing, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership.

Auditioning will involve competition in three areas: general brainteasers, Lagos State Cultural Heritage Quiz, and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Quiz

Panel Discussion will see eminent scholars, professionals and industry captains discuss the theme of this year’s event, “Taking action against mental health disorders among our youths to safeguard the future of Nigeria.”

Preliminary Contest to select SDG Ambassadors at Local Government Area level

Grand Finale where all winners at the Local Government Area level will contest to become the Lagos State UN SDG Ambassador. One State Ambassador – the winner of the contest, will be crowned.

The winner at the State and Local Government Areas across Lagos State will become icons for the Office of First Lady, Offices of LGAs First Ladies, private sector brands, Non-Governmental Organisations, unilateral and multilateral agencies, in carrying out advocacy and awareness campaign on Sustainable Development Goals-related activities across Nigeria. Ogun State Government hosted the maiden edition in March 2022, and Lagos State will make it bigger from December 11, 2023.

17 Goals Agenda for Empowerment Foundation and Hearken Consistency Media and Entertainment Limited are setup to engage, inspire and empower everyone to take action towards the realization of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Agenda 2030 in Nigeria, and by extension, Africa, for better livelihood. We create impactful platforms using sports, entertainment, media, and technology to drive the awareness and advancement of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

