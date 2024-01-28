It is nearly three years since the curious murder story of former Super TV CEO Usifo Micheal Ataga broke out and immediately became a social media sensation.

The case garnered so much attention because of the young woman at the centre of it all, Chidinma Onoh Ojukwu.

The UNILAG student was accused of killing Usifo Ataga, who at the time was her lover, for personal gain.

The curious case of former sex with a side chic gone wrong, Chidinma Ojukwu and Usifo Ataga. Photo credit: @channelstv

Source: Instagram

Chidinma was arrested on the 23rd of June 2021 and has since been in jail while her lawyers battle her case in court.

There have been different twists and turns about the case since it kicked off. With the case finally drawing to a verdict, the latest details of the court proceedings will be published on this platform.

New evidences emerge

However, several inaccurate details about the court proceedings have recently swayed public attention.

Here are some updates of the last court proceedings as new evidence gets admitted.

Against what was first published about the murder of Usifo Ataga when the case stirred public interest, new angles and evidence have emerged.

During the recent cross-examination of the inspecting police office on the case, Chidinma Ojukwu was cleared of the allegations of theft and forgery of her student ID from UNILAG and her international passport.

Cross-examination of the IPO on the case

The case's Inspecting officer (IPO) was recently put on the stand as a witness (PW9)).

He noted during questioning that Chidinma didn't forge her student ID, and her international passport was original and not forged.

These two clarifications give credence to the fact that Chidinma isn't a mastermind criminal as first painted to be.

Also, during the questioning, the IPO couldn't confirm that the Macbook Pro and iPhone found in Chindinma's possession were stolen. However, they insisted that it wasn't hers.

The IPO further alleged that Chidinma drugged Usifo Ataga. According to PW9, the substance used to anaesthetise the Super TV CEO was "Rophenol."

However, it was also not confirmed by either the IPO or the NDLEA that the claimed anaesthetise was used and was found in Usifo's body system at the time of his passing.

The IPO instead claimed that Chidinma told him that was what she used to gain an advantage in the alleged murder, and he believes her.

The IPO on the case had earlier taken the stand where he spoke about finding broken glasses and blood stains at the short-let apartment where the murder took place.

He revealed how Chidinma had hidden her number whenever she reached out to one of the securities at the apartment.

Chidinma's call logs were tracked and were also presented in court.

It became imperative to put out step-by-step details of the court proceedings of the case because of the many wrong narratives and sensationalised reporting making the rounds online.

The next trial date is the 29th and 30th of January, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng