Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of the late Super TV CEO, Usifo Michael Ataga, has made some revelations

In a video played on Tuesday, October 11, at the Lagos High Court, Chidinma confessed to killing Ataga by stabbing him with a knife

The UNILAG undergraduate also disclosed that she singlehandedly killed her ex-lover and tied him up after he died

Lagos - The truth as to how the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Michael Ataga, was murdered was revealed at the Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on Tuesday, October 11.

The revelation was made by the prime suspect, Chindinma Ojukwu, a 300-level student of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in a video clip, The Nation reports.

Chidinma said she killed the Super TV CEO all by herself (Photo: Otunba Sesan Limelite)

Source: Facebook

During the resumption of the proceeding on Tuesday, the prosecution played the video recording in which Chidinma was seen and heard confessing that she singlehandledly killed Ataga by stabbing him a couple of times.

Asked why she did not call for help upon noticing that Ataga had died, the suspect said she was scared and left the place.

Why I killed Super TV CEO - Chidinma

Also, Chidinma, during interrogation, claimed that she had no reason for murdering her late lover.

Murder of Super TV CEO: What really transpired - Chidinma Ojukwu

She said in her confession:

"After I got the place on Sunday, we were smoking loud, drinking, watching movies and then I went to get food. The drug we were taking got finished and I ordered another one and went downstairs to get it from the delivery guy in the morning; that was on June 14, 2021.

“Then on Tuesday, we drank and smoked loud and I added Rophynol to his drink and we had s3x. I was on the bed and he was on the chair. Then later he started disturbing me for more s3x. I was tired and after struggling with him, he had his way and still wanted more.

“He wanted it, he was no longer himself and I thought he was no more interested in s3x, only for him to return to the bed to ask for more s3x. I pushed him away, which resulted in him hitting his head against a stool that had a glass. He had a cut on his leg and he became weak.

“I got a knife and stabbed him in the neck, ribs and stomach so that he would not be able to harm me. I tied his hands with hand kerchief.

“His blood was out and I was scared. I just packed everything, my clothes were also stained with blood, I just packed my things and left.

“I took the knife and handkerchief and when I got home, I threw the knife and handkerchief away.

“Michael (Ataga) was a friend, that we just talked. I didn’t know him that deep and we did not talk regularly.”

SuperTV CEO's alleged killer Chidinma Ojukwu crowned miss cell 2022 in prison, photos go viral

Meanwhile, Chidinma emerged as a beauty queen in prison after being crowned Miss Cell 2022.

The 300 level mass communication student of the University of Lagos had participated in a beauty pageant held within the walls of Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Lagos.

Otunba Sesan Limelite, who made the report in a Facebook post, said the event was to mark International Women's Day.

Source: Legit.ng