A new list of Facebook’s top 10 global web publishers in June has been released by Real-time media monitoring and data analytics platform, NewsWhip. The credible ranking platform has revealed that Nigeria’s leading digital news and entertainment publisher, Legit.ng made it to the second rank, a new feat achieved for the second time in 2022. This win comes after recording this feat for the first time in 6 months earlier in May, coming next to globally acclaimed publisher, Daily Mail.

Legit.ng ranks second in June global Facebook web publishers

Source: Original

Making the news in June and contributing to this engagement and top ranking were viral news content reported by Legit.ng some of which were human-interest stories focused on Nigerian individuals. Notable of all was Legit.ng’s story about a brilliant boy who had A parallel in his WAEC exams but was unable to further his education. A story which caught the attention of world-class music artiste, Davido, who in turn sought out the hero of the story and granted him a sponsorship; among others.

This achievement and well deserved recognition once again strengthens Legit.ng’s hold as Nigeria’s number one digital news platform with over twenty-five million engagements (25,393,232), and a total articles count of 3,851 recorded in June 2022 on Facebook.

With this rise in rank, Legit.ng overtakes top globally acclaimed publishers like the BBC, CNN and The Mirror to reach its highest ranking for the second time ever in the year 2022.

How media houses were assessed

The analysis was based on English language content from publishers, and it is ranked based on Facebook likes, shares and comments to the web content and ranked by domain.

Leading the way through news

Legit.ng continues to lead the way as a recently published report shows that the no.1 online news website in Nigeria has one of the most engaging Facebook pages in Africa.

Formerly Naij.com, Legit.ng is the largest online publisher in Nigeria (by Alexa rank). Every month 10M+ users reach 50M pageviews on our website.

We have an impressive social media presence with 11.4M Facebook followers on all pages, achieving an average post reach of 80,000. Every 4th Nigerian on Facebook is a Legit.ng page subscriber.

As the biggest news publisher in the country, Legit.ng has a responsibility to improve the lives of our readers in any way possible. That is why we pride ourselves in creating life-changing news that makes our readers more conscious about the world around them.

