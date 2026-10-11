Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle publicly backed plans to return the Africa Cup of Nations to a two-year cycle

CAF president Patrice Motsepe recently signalled a possible review after the confederation had announced a four-year cycle

Chelle argued that more frequent AFCON tournaments would boost African football development and bring economic benefits to host nations

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has come out in strong support of returning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to a two-year cycle, calling the format "perfect" for the growth of African football.

The Franco-Malian tactician shared his views with SABC Sport, weighing in on a debate that has divided football administrators across the continent.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has thrown his weight behind plans to return the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to a two-year cycle. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had originally announced it would shift the tournament to a four-year cycle, bringing it in line with the FIFA World Cup schedule.

However, CAF president Patrice Motsepe recently suggested the confederation could revisit that decision, reigniting discussions about the competition's future format, BBC Sport reports.

Chelle, who guided Mali at the 2023 edition before taking charge of Nigeria at the 2025 AFCON, believes that reducing the gap between tournaments gives African teams a crucial advantage in their development.

"For me, it's perfect because when you want to improve, if you have one tournament every four years, it's difficult. So, now having a tournament every two years is perfect, so we can continue to improve," he told SABC Sport.

Why Chelle wants more AFCON competitions

The Super Eagles coach went further, arguing that more frequent continental competition would help African nations match the international match experience of teams from other confederations.

"We can grow together, we will play two big tournaments instead of the other nations, they will play one tournament," he said.

For Chelle, the benefit extends beyond the football pitch.

He pointed to the economic opportunities a more regular tournament would create for host nations, attracting visitors and generating commercial activity.

"If you speak of life and the economy in Africa, it brings something to the country who organises the tournament. I like this idea," he added.

Chelle also stressed that frequent high-level competitive matches would better prepare African sides for the FIFA World Cup, giving players the kind of tournament experience that is difficult to replicate in friendlies or qualifying rounds.

Nigeria's AFCON struggles continue

Chelle's comments come against a difficult backdrop for his team.

Nigeria suffered a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau last month and are currently facing a battle to qualify for the next AFCON, scheduled to take place in East Africa.

The Super Eagles have not lifted the AFCON trophy since 2013, when the late Stephen Keshi guided them to glory.

In the 13 years since that triumph, five different nations have been crowned African champions, with Ivory Coast the only side to win the title twice during that period.

Senegal had appeared set to join Ivory Coast with two titles in that period, but their AFCON 2025 victory was overturned and awarded to Morocco, adding another chapter of controversy to the competition's recent history.

Chelle wants big reaction after defeat

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Nigeria’s 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau and Chelle’s plan to lift the Super Eagles before their November qualifiers against Tanzania.

It was Chelle’s first competitive loss in regulation time as Nigeria coach, but he insists his team can still turn things around.

Source: Legit.ng