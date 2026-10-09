MTN Nigeria has announced the restoration of network services after an outage affected parts of Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Delta and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The telecommunications company alerted customers to the disruption on Thursday, October 8, 2026, warning that some services might be temporarily unavailable

MTN apologised to affected subscribers and advised those still experiencing connectivity issues to restart their devices

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MTN Nigeria has announced that it has fully restored its network services after an outage affected customers in parts of Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Delta, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The telecommunications company confirmed the restoration in an update after initially notifying subscribers of network challenges on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

MTN apologises to customers after network outage disrupts services in parts of Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

In an earlier notice shared by MTN Nigeria Support on X, the company said it was experiencing network challenges in some affected areas.

The company said:

“Network outage alert! We're experiencing network challenges in some parts of Oyo, Lagos, Rivers, FCT and Delta States and our services may be temporarily unavailable as a result."

MTN apologises to customers, confirms restoration

In a subsequent update titled “We're Back Online!”, MTN announced that the network issue had been resolved and apologised to customers who experienced difficulties using its services.

The company said:

“We sincerely apologise for the challenges where some customers experienced difficulty using our services.

“The issue has been resolved, and services are fully restored.”

The telecommunications operator also provided instructions for subscribers who might still experience connectivity problems.

The company advised:

“Still having issues? Please restart your device to reconnect. “Thank you for your understanding,"

MTN concluded its message by thanking subscribers for their understanding during the disruption.

The company did not provide further details about the cause of the outage in its restoration notice.

Network disruption affects telecommunications services

Telecommunications services are essential for calls, internet access, mobile banking, business transactions and other digital activities.

Network outages can temporarily disrupt these activities, particularly for customers and businesses that rely on mobile connectivity for daily operations.

MTN reassures customers as engineers resolve network challenges across affected locations. Photo: MTN

Source: UGC

MTN Nigeria is one of the country's major telecommunications operators, providing voice and data services to subscribers nationwide.

The latest announcement indicates that the company has resolved the reported network challenges.

However, customers still experiencing connectivity problems have been advised to restart their devices to reconnect to the network.

Relief as MTN restores airtime, data borrowing service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria has restored its airtime and data borrowing service, allowing millions of subscribers to once again access emergency credit after weeks of disruption linked to a regulatory dispute.

The telecommunications company confirmed that eligible customers can activate the service by dialling *303# to borrow airtime or data based on their approved credit limits.

The restoration comes after Airtel and Glo had already resumed the service, following the suspension of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission's (FCCPC) enforcement of its Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional (DEON) Consumer Lending Regulations.

Source: Legit.ng