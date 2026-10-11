Petrol sells for between N1,378 and N1,400 per litre across major cities in Anambra State, including Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia

Filling stations operated by major marketers sell the product at N1,378 per litre, while other dealers charge N1,400

In Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, petrol sells for N1,430 per litre at most independent filling stations, while some NNPC outlets charge N1,400

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Petrol prices range from N1,378 to N1,400 per litre across major cities in Anambra State, as motorists pay different rates depending on the filling station.

Findings across Awka, the state capital, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia showed that filling stations operated by major marketers sold Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, at N1,378 per litre.

Some filling stations in Anambra charge N1,400 per litre for petrol. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Other dealers sold the product at N1,400 per litre, creating a price difference of N22 per litre across the locations surveyed, Leadership reports.

The findings show that motorists pay different amounts for petrol depending on the retailer they patronise.

The price difference could increase fuel expenses for commercial drivers and businesses that depend on petrol for their daily operations.

Petrol sells for N1,430 in Kebbi

Meanwhile, petrol sells for N1,430 per litre at about 90% of privately owned filling stations operated by independent marketers in Birnin Kebbi and its environs in Kebbi State.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) stated that a few Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) filling stations sold the product at N1,400 per litre.

Independent marketers in Kebbi charge N1,430 per litre for petrol. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The difference between prices at independent marketers and some NNPC outlets in Kebbi is N30 per litre.

The prices recorded in Anambra and Kebbi highlight variations in petrol retail prices across the two states, with motorists paying different amounts depending on the filling station and its location.

The prices may change as marketers adjust their pump rates in response to prevailing market conditions.

Here are NNPC prices by state.

Lagos: N1,355

Rivers: N1,355

Osun: N1,358

Akwa Ibom: N1,360

Ogun: N1,367

Oyo: N1,367

Abia: N1,370

Abuja: N1,370

Anambra: N1,372

Enugu: N1,372

Imo: N1,372

Ebonyi: N1,375

Kwara: N1,375

Ekiti: N1,377

Ondo: N1,377

Delta: N1,379

Bayelsa: N1,380

Edo: N1,380

Bauchi: N1,385

Kano: N1,385

Cross River: N1,390

Kogi: N1,390

Kaduna: N1,400

Benue: N1,410

Zamfara: N1,414

Adamawa: N1,420

Jigawa: N1,420

Kebbi: N1,420

Plateau: N1,420

Taraba: N1,420

Borno: N1,430

Gombe: N1,430

Nasarawa: N1,430

Sokoto: N1,430

Niger: N1,433

Yobe: N1,435

Depot petrol prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices in Calabar and Port Harcourt dropped below Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s ex-gantry rate as depot operators competed to attract customers amid improved supply.

In Calabar, some depots sold petrol for between N1,303 and N1,310 per litre, compared with the refinery’s price of N1,325 per litre.

The lower rates highlighted increased competition among fuel suppliers in both cities.

Source: Legit.ng