New Petrol Pump Price Ranges Emerge in 2 States As Marketers Compete With NNPC
- Petrol sells for between N1,378 and N1,400 per litre across major cities in Anambra State, including Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia
- Filling stations operated by major marketers sell the product at N1,378 per litre, while other dealers charge N1,400
- In Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, petrol sells for N1,430 per litre at most independent filling stations, while some NNPC outlets charge N1,400
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Petrol prices range from N1,378 to N1,400 per litre across major cities in Anambra State, as motorists pay different rates depending on the filling station.
Findings across Awka, the state capital, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia showed that filling stations operated by major marketers sold Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, at N1,378 per litre.
Other dealers sold the product at N1,400 per litre, creating a price difference of N22 per litre across the locations surveyed, Leadership reports.
The findings show that motorists pay different amounts for petrol depending on the retailer they patronise.
The price difference could increase fuel expenses for commercial drivers and businesses that depend on petrol for their daily operations.
Petrol sells for N1,430 in Kebbi
Meanwhile, petrol sells for N1,430 per litre at about 90% of privately owned filling stations operated by independent marketers in Birnin Kebbi and its environs in Kebbi State.
A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) stated that a few Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) filling stations sold the product at N1,400 per litre.
The difference between prices at independent marketers and some NNPC outlets in Kebbi is N30 per litre.
The prices recorded in Anambra and Kebbi highlight variations in petrol retail prices across the two states, with motorists paying different amounts depending on the filling station and its location.
The prices may change as marketers adjust their pump rates in response to prevailing market conditions.
Here are NNPC prices by state.
- Lagos: N1,355
- Rivers: N1,355
- Osun: N1,358
- Akwa Ibom: N1,360
- Ogun: N1,367
- Oyo: N1,367
- Abia: N1,370
- Abuja: N1,370
- Anambra: N1,372
- Enugu: N1,372
- Imo: N1,372
- Ebonyi: N1,375
- Kwara: N1,375
- Ekiti: N1,377
- Ondo: N1,377
- Delta: N1,379
- Bayelsa: N1,380
- Edo: N1,380
- Bauchi: N1,385
- Kano: N1,385
- Cross River: N1,390
- Kogi: N1,390
- Kaduna: N1,400
- Benue: N1,410
- Zamfara: N1,414
- Adamawa: N1,420
- Jigawa: N1,420
- Kebbi: N1,420
- Plateau: N1,420
- Taraba: N1,420
- Borno: N1,430
- Gombe: N1,430
- Nasarawa: N1,430
- Sokoto: N1,430
- Niger: N1,433
- Yobe: N1,435
Depot petrol prices
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices in Calabar and Port Harcourt dropped below Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s ex-gantry rate as depot operators competed to attract customers amid improved supply.
In Calabar, some depots sold petrol for between N1,303 and N1,310 per litre, compared with the refinery’s price of N1,325 per litre.
The lower rates highlighted increased competition among fuel suppliers in both cities.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.