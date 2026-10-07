MTN has started giving eligible subscribers airtime compensation for poor network services in affected areas

The NCC says subscribers in listed LGAs who made at least one billed outgoing call, SMS, or data session may qualify automatically

The amount varies by subscriber, with some Nigerians receiving N20 while others have received more than N1,000 in airtime credit

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

MTN Nigeria has started crediting eligible subscribers with airtime compensation following poor network service recorded in affected locations, with some customers receiving amounts ranging from N20 to N1,436.

The payments have generated interest among subscribers who want to know whether they qualify, how much they can receive and whether their location is among those identified by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

MTN Compensation: Check if You Qualify for N20, N100, N1,000 Airtime Credit

Source: UGC

The telecom regulator has published a list of Local Government Areas (LGAs) where mobile network operators failed to meet required quality-of-service standards.

LGAs on MTN compensation list

According to the NCC, subscribers may qualify for compensation if they experienced poor network service in an affected LGA and made at least one billed outgoing activity, such as a call, SMS or data session, during the relevant period.

The regulator said compensation is automatic, meaning eligible customers do not need to submit an application.

For MTN subscribers, the NCC's current list includes affected LGAs across several states.

The full list is available on the NCC's website here.

The NCC list also contains qualifying MTN locations in states including Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe.

Subscribers can check the full NCC list of affected LGAs to determine whether their location is included.

Why some MTN customers received more money

The compensation is not a fixed amount for every subscriber.

The NCC said the credit is calculated using the subscriber's billed usage during the relevant period, the operator's quality-of-service performance in the affected LGA and confirmation that the subscriber made at least one billed outgoing activity.

This means two MTN customers affected by network problems could receive different amounts.

Recent reports showed some subscribers receiving N20, while others received more than N1,000. MTN has clarified that the payment is compensation for qualifying network quality problems recorded between February and April 2026 and is separate from complaints about unexplained data depletion.

The NCC said the compensation covers failures involving voice, data and SMS services.

Subscribers who qualify will be notified by their network provider through SMS after the airtime credit has been applied.

The credit can be used for services including calls, SMS, data and USSD transactions.

MTN Compensation: Check if You Qualify for N20, N100, N1,000 Airtime Credit

Source: UGC

Customers who have multiple SIM cards should also note that not every line will automatically qualify. The NCC said only lines affected by the relevant service disruption and which recorded a billed outgoing activity during the assessment period will be compensated.

How to restore a barred MTN number

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier highlighted the process by which MTN subscribers in Nigeria can restore a barred line by checking their NIN linkage and resolving verification issues.

We also highlighted facts about how MTN subscribers in Nigeria can restore a barred line by checking their NIN linkage and resolving verification issues.

Source: Legit.ng