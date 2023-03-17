The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has identified factors responsible for data depletion

He said such factors as automatic app updates, migration to 4G/LTE, and data bundle expiry dates

He also said telecom companies are not to blame for bank transaction failures in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has recognized technical and non-technical reasons contributing to fast mobile data depletion for telephone subscribers in Nigeria.

The NCC said factors such as default video play on browsers, automatic app updates, and high-definition video formats due to 4G migration are reasons subscribers' data run out faster than necessary.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta Credit: NCC

Source: Facebook

Reasons for data depletion

The non-technical factors, NCC says, are purchasing power leading to small data bundles, growth of social media, lack of awareness, and subs-standard devices and data expiry dates on data bundles.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the Commission, the issue of data depletion by subscribers is due to many other reasons.

Report says the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Umar Danbatta, said data depletion is the most common complaint received from subscribers in Nigeria.

He stated that most complaints come from consumers' migration to 4G/LTE technology.

He said:

"It is, therefore, vital that we appreciate entirely and understand the issues surrounding data depletion, its usage, and consumption in the era of 4G technology before we fully commence 5G usage. Against this backdrop, the Commission invited the critical industry players today to discuss the theme.

Telecom companies not blame for bank transaction failures

Additionally, the NCC has exonerated telecom companies from transaction failures experienced by bank customers nationwide.

The Commission said the telecom operators could absorb the surging demand of bank customers for cashless transactions recorded since late last year.

Danbatta stated:

"By the time cashless banking fully took off in late 2022, the connectivity platforms on which electronic transactions ride have become robust to the extent of being able to absorb the surge in demand for cashless transactions."

He stated that current policies of the Commission had ensured improved access to broadband connectivity and constantly alerted consumers of cyber threats that could have led to compromises via its Computer Security Incident Response Team.

He said the launch of 5G technology in Nigeria would begin a high demand for data services which will cascade to increased energy consumption for the network infrastructure.

NCC warns Nigerians to remove 5 Google Chrome Extensions from their phones, Laptop Immediately

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) had identified five malicious Google Chrome Extensions.

According to the commission, the extensions surreptitiously track online browser activities and steal users' data.

NCC announced this in a press release posted on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng