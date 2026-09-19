The Canadian government published eligibility rules for its Transit Without Visa programme for travellers flying through Canada

Citizens of only four countries qualify for the programme, but they must also hold a valid United States (US) visa to be eligible

Eligible travellers must depart Canada within 24 hours of arrival and stay within the airport's international transit area

The Canadian government has outlined the conditions under which citizens of four specific countries can pass through Canada without obtaining a Canadian visa, under the Transit Without Visa (TWOV) Programme.

According to the government's official guidance, the programme applies to travellers flying through Canada on their way to or from the United States.

Canada lists four countries whose citizens can transit without a visa under special programme. Photo credit: Valerie Macon, Peter Unger

Source: Getty Images

Eligible passengers do not need to apply for the TWOV — it applies automatically once all conditions are met.

Canada TWOV: Which countries qualify

The programme is open only to passport holders from four countries. To qualify, a traveller must hold a valid passport from one of the following:

1. Indonesia.

2. Philippines.

3. Thailand.

4. Taiwan (the passport must not contain a personal identification number).

Beyond nationality, applicants must also carry a valid US visa and hold a confirmed airline ticket showing a flight to the United States departing Canada within 24 hours of arrival.

Travellers must also fly with an airline that participates in the TWOV programme and transit through specific Canadian airports.

Canada TWOV: What happens during the stopover

Once inside the Canadian airport, travellers under this programme must remain within the sterile international transit area at all times.

This zone physically separates transiting passengers and their baggage from other travellers and goods in the airport.

If a passenger needs to leave this area for any reason, they will be required to report to a Canada Border Services Agency officer for examination.

For those travelling towards the United States, the process involves moving from the arrival gate directly to the US connection area, where baggage and the traveller are rescreened for security before proceeding to US Customs and Border Protection.

Once cleared, the traveller can access the departures area and board their onward flight.

For those returning from the United States to an international destination, travellers go from the arrival gate to a primary inspection kiosk in the connection centre, scan their passport, and then wait in the international departures lounge until they leave.

The government warned that if a flight is cancelled or delayed and a layover extends beyond 24 hours, the traveller will no longer be covered by the TWOV programme and must present themselves to a Canada Border Services Agency officer.

Travellers are advised to confirm flight connections directly with their airline before travelling.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had named five categories of people eligible for faster border clearance by land, sea or air.

Canada lists documents foreigners need for work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had highlighted the documents that foreigners would need to apply for a work permit from outside the country.

The requirements fall into two categories: documents every applicant must provide and supporting materials that may be requested depending on individual circumstances.

Regardless of the type of work permit being sought, all applicants are required to submit a completed Application for Work Permit Made Outside of Canada form, known as IMM 1295.

Source: Legit.ng