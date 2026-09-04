South African DStv subscribers can now share subscription costs, reducing monthly payments significantly

Nigerian DStv users hope for similar payment-sharing options amid rising household expenses

The new bill-splitting feature could reshape affordability for pay-TV in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

South African DStv subscribers can now cut their monthly subscription costs almost in half by sharing the bill with another person, a move that could leave Nigerian customers wondering when, or whether, a similar option will reach their market.

The new payment feature, introduced through the MyDStv App, allows a primary subscriber to send a payment link to a friend or family member, who can contribute towards the monthly subscription.

Nigerians are left out as DStv introduces 149 channels for half the price for South Africans Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For DStv Premium streaming subscribers in South Africa, the arrangement means the R799 monthly bill can effectively fall to R399.50 per person when split between two people.

And that is where the story gets interesting for Nigerian subscribers.

South Africans get a cheaper way to watch DStv

DStv Premium currently offers 149 live channels in South Africa, including the full SuperSport bouquet, making it particularly attractive to football and sports fans.

Under the bill-sharing arrangement, subscribers do not need to carry the entire monthly cost alone. The decoder-based Premium package, priced at R979, can also be divided into two equal payments of R489.50.

Other packages benefit from the same approach.

Compact Plus streaming, which costs R549 monthly, can effectively fall to R274.50 per person, while the R399 Compact streaming package drops to R199.50 when shared.

Even DStv Access, priced at R99 for streaming, can effectively cost R49.50 per subscriber when the bill is split.

The move is aimed at making subscription payments easier for customers who already share household expenses.

The Nigerian question: What about us?

For Nigerian DStv subscribers, however, the development could strike a sensitive chord.

Households across Nigeria are under pressure to stretch every naira, with entertainment subscriptions competing with rising household expenses, internet bills, electricity costs and other essential spending.

That makes the idea of splitting a DStv bill particularly appealing.

Imagine two Nigerian family members, friends or people in the same household being able to share one subscription payment rather than one person carrying the entire monthly burden.

For sports lovers, the attraction could be even stronger. SuperSport remains one of the biggest reasons many subscribers maintain higher-tier DStv packages, particularly during major football competitions.

Is Nigeria getting the same deal?

There is, however, an important distinction.

The bill-splitting feature described in the report applies to DStv packages in South Africa. Nigerian customers should not assume that they can automatically access the same arrangement.

The development nevertheless raises an important consumer question: could a similar payment-sharing system make DStv more affordable for Nigerian households?

Nigerians lament exclusion as DStv unveils 149 channels for half the price in South Africa Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

With consumers increasingly searching for cheaper entertainment options, flexible payment models could become an important part of the pay-TV battle.

For now, South African subscribers have a new way to spread the cost of their DStv service.

Nigerian subscribers may simply be watching from the sidelines and asking one question: “What about us?”

DStv removes four popular channels

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers have lamented a major change to the platform’s channel line-up after four popular channels were removed following the closure of Paramount Africa’s operations.

The affected channels are BET Africa, MTV Base, CBS Justice and CBS Reality.

Source: Legit.ng