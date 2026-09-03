Canal+, the new MultiChoice Group owner, is tweaking things at DStv to make the company more profitable and competitive

According to recent reports, DStv may soon make big subscription changes after several years as the company shakes things up

The changes may include subscription, new package and channel additions, and apply to South African users

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv could be heading for one of its biggest subscription changes in years, with Canal+ reportedly preparing a new package structure that gives subscribers greater freedom to choose between sports and entertainment.

The proposed changes follow Canal+’s takeover of MultiChoice and come as DStv faces growing competition from streaming platforms and increasing pressure on household budgets.

DStv may slash subscription rates, add new channels and packages. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: UGC

The reported new structure is expected to take effect on September 17, 2026, although MultiChoice has not officially confirmed the packages or prices.

Five new DStv packages

According to details reportedly published accidentally on DStv’s website, the streaming service could move to five main packages: Starter, Select, Sports, Movies & Series and Premium.

The reported prices are R99 per month for Starter, R299 for Select, R399 for Sports, R500 for Movies & Series and R799 for Premium.

The changes would represent a significant shift from the traditional model, where subscribers often have to pay for a broad mix of channels to access specific premium content.

The reported prices apply to streaming packages and do not indicate changes to satellite decoder subscriptions, Business Tech reported.

Sports gets its own package

One of the biggest changes is the proposed standalone DStv Sports package.

Priced at a reported R399 per month, the package would carry about 115 channels and focus heavily on sports, including Premier League and UEFA football, cricket, local rugby, UFC and WWE.

This could be particularly attractive to subscribers who primarily want live sport but do not want to pay the reported R799 monthly price for Premium.

However, not every major sporting property would necessarily move to the Sports tier. Reports indicate that Formula 1 and MotoGP would remain exclusive to Premium under the proposed structure.

M-Net no longer exclusive to Premium

Another major change could involve M-Net.

The proposed Movies & Series package, priced at R500 per month, would reportedly include M-Net alongside channels such as kykNET and M Movies+.

For years, M-Net has been strongly associated with DStv Premium. Moving the channel into a cheaper, entertainment-focused package could make its programming available to a much wider audience.

The Movies & Series tier would reportedly contain 115 channels. In comparison, Premium would retain about 130 channels and continue to offer the platform's broadest combination of sports and entertainment, according to a report by MyBroadband.

Why Canal+ is changing DStv

The overhaul comes at a challenging time for DStv.

The pay-TV operator has faced subscriber losses as consumers deal with affordability pressures and increasingly turn to streaming services for entertainment.

Canal+ has previously signalled plans to simplify MultiChoice's offerings, improve value for customers and create more targeted products.

The proposed package structure appears to follow that strategy by allowing customers to select subscriptions based more closely on what they actually watch.

MultiChoice urges subscribers to wait

Despite the excitement surrounding the reported changes, MultiChoice has cautioned that customers should not treat the leaked information as official.

Canal+ to make big changes to the DStv packages in South Africa, Nigeria may be affected Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The company said it continually reviews its products and packages and that some customers may see differences in package names as part of product testing.

It also stressed that there had been no changes to customers' existing subscriptions or the content they receive.

If eventually confirmed, however, the new structure could mark a major change in how DStv sells its streaming service, giving sports fans, movie lovers and budget-conscious households more control over their monthly entertainment spending.

MultiChoice removes 7 channels from DStv

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice is continuing to reshape its DStv offering, with Premium subscribers facing another round of content cuts that could further weaken the appeal of the platform’s most expensive package.

The broadcaster has announced that four more channels, M-Net Movies 1, KykNET Lekker, Mzansi Bioskop and Mzansi Music, will leave the DStv line-up from September 16, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng