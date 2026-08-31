The European Commission officially designated ChatGPT as a Very Large Online Search Engine and Reddit and Roblox as Very Large Online Platforms under the DSA

All three services declared they reach at least 45 million average monthly users in the EU, crossing the threshold that triggered the new designations

ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox now have four months to comply with stricter DSA obligations covering risks to minors, elections, and public security

The European Commission has formally designated ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox under the Digital Services Act (DSA), placing all three platforms under a higher level of regulatory scrutiny across the European Union.

ChatGPT has been classified as a Very Large Online Search Engine (VLOSE), while Reddit and Roblox were designated as Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs).

EU Commission enforces stricter oversight as ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox face new Digital Services Act obligations. Photo credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The trigger for each designation was the services' own declaration that they each reach a minimum of 45 million average monthly users in the EU, which is the threshold set under the DSA for enhanced oversight.

What the designations require

According to EU, the three platforms now have four months, until the end of January 2027, to meet additional obligations under the DSA. These include conducting risk assessments and putting in place measures to address systemic risks tied to their algorithmic systems, particularly around the spread of illegal content, harm to minors, threats to users' mental and physical well-being, fundamental rights, electoral processes, and public security.

The Commission will gain investigative powers to examine how the services function and will share supervisory responsibilities with two national Digital Services Coordinators. Coimisiún na Meán, Ireland's media regulator, will co-supervise ChatGPT and Reddit, both of which are established in Ireland. The Authority for Consumers and Markets in the Netherlands will co-supervise Roblox.

Under the DSA, ChatGPT is treated as a hybrid service because it can search the web and respond to user queries, which qualifies it as an online search engine. Reddit, which hosts topic-based community discussions, and Roblox, a platform where users create and play games built by others, both qualify as online platforms because they allow users to share third-party content with the public.

EU's broader push on big tech

All three services were already subject to the general DSA obligations that apply to online platforms and search engines. The new designations layer on a more demanding compliance framework.

With these additions, the Commission has now designated a total of 28 very large online platforms and search engines under the DSA.

Henna Virkkunen, the EU Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said the move was consistent with the Commission's broader approach to digital accountability.

"These new designations mean that ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will now be held to a higher standard of scrutiny and accountability in the European Union, in line with their large impact on our citizens and society. We continue to watch the digital landscape closely and will not hesitate to designate any platform that meets the threshold for enhanced supervision under the Digital Services Act," Virkkunen said.

EU says Nigeria positioned to drive Africa’s digital transformation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Gautier Mignot, said Nigeria is well positioned to lead Africa’s digital and creative transformation.

Mignot highlighted Nigeria’s youthful population, entrepreneurial energy and growing innovation ecosystem as a strong foundation for digital transformation, innovation and economic growth.

Source: Legit.ng