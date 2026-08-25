The British High Commission in Nigeria published an advisory directed at Nigerians who have submitted UK student visa applications

The commission warned that missing an email from UKVI could affect the outcome of a pending application

Nigerians who used visa agents were also covered, with the High Commission urging them to ensure their agents check emails linked to their applications

London, United Kingdom - The British High Commission in Nigeria has urged Nigerians who have applied for UK student visas to monitor their email inboxes closely, including their junk or spam folders, after submitting their applications.

The commission shared the advisory on Tuesday, August 25, through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, noting that the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) authority may reach out to applicants at any stage of the process to request documents or additional information needed to progress their application.

The British High Commission urges Nigerians applying for UK student visas to regularly check their inboxes and spam folders for UKVI requests. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

UKVI urges applicants to check emails

According to the High Commission, ignoring or failing to spot such a request can cause significant delays in getting a visa decision. The commission noted that UKVI will not move forward with processing an application until the applicant has responded to any outstanding queries, making it critical that all communication channels remain active and regularly checked.

The advisory also covered applicants who engaged third-party agents to handle their visa submissions. The commission specifically called on such applicants to confirm that their agents are also checking email accounts associated with the application, as requests from UKVI may land in those inboxes rather than the applicant's personal account.

Nigerians given fresh UK visa advice

For many Nigerians pursuing education in the United Kingdom (UK), a delayed student visa can have serious consequences, including missed enrolment deadlines or deferred academic sessions.

The British High Commission's reminder highlights how a simple oversight, such as an unread email buried in a junk folder, can stall an otherwise complete application.

UK urges Nigerian student visa applicants to regularly check their inboxes and spam folders for UKVI emails. Photo credit: @boye4christ2006

Source: UGC

The commission did not announce any changes to visa policy or processing timelines. The advisory was purely a practical reminder about communication habits that applicants need to maintain after submission, particularly given how common it is for automated or unfamiliar sender addresses to be filtered into spam folders by email providers.

Nigerians applying for UK student visas are advised to add UKVI email addresses to their contact lists where possible and to check all folders at regular intervals until a decision is received.

Read the UK's latest advisory in full below via its X post:

Read more UK news

UK announces expansion of Global Talent visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government opened its Global Talent visa to more than 100 research-intensive private companies, allowing them to bring some of the world's most skilled scientists and engineers to work in Britain.

The announcement marks a significant shift in how the visa's endorsed funder pathway operates.

Until now, only universities, research institutes and a limited number of approved research bodies could use this route to sponsor incoming researchers. Commercial businesses can now do the same.

Source: Legit.ng