Wema Bank launched applications for Hackaholics 2026, its open-innovation programme open to startups and innovators across Africa

The programme runs three participation tracks — a Hackathon, Startup Pitch Competition, and Social Impact Track — each targeting different skill levels

Selected participants can access funding, expert mentorship, strategic partnerships, and a spot in an accelerator programme at no cost

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Wema Bank has opened applications for its Hackaholics 2026 programme, giving African entrepreneurs, developers, designers, students and social innovators a platform to build solutions to real-world problems.

The 2026 edition carries the theme "Powering Possibilities" and is structured around three distinct participation tracks, catering to individuals at different stages, whether they are developing a raw idea, running an early-stage startup, or working on a project with social or environmental impact.

Innovators can apply for Hackaholics 2026 to access funding opportunities Photo: Wema bank

Source: Getty Images

Wema Bank Opens Hackaholics

Selected participants will have access to opportunities including:

Funding and growth support

Expert mentorship

Business development support

Strategic partnerships

Market access

Visibility within the innovation ecosystem

Community and networking opportunities

Participation in an accelerator programme for selected participants

The programme is free to apply for and participate in, with no registration fees or hidden participation costs.

Who Can Apply?

Hackaholics is open to a wide range of participants, including:

Young entrepreneurs

Startup founders

Developers

Designers

Product thinkers

Technology enthusiasts

Students

Professionals

Creatives

Social innovators

Applicants do not need to be programmers or have a Computer Science degree to participate.

Three Ways to Participate

Hackaholics 2026 has three participation tracks designed for applicants with different skills, ideas and levels of business development, MSME reports.

1. Hackathon

The Hackathon is designed for developers, designers, engineers and builders who can create technology-driven solutions to real-world problems.

Applicants can participate individually or as a team and will be required to provide information about their expertise, proposed challenge area and portfolio or GitHub profile.

2. Startup Pitch Competition

The Startup Pitch Competition is designed for early-stage ventures with a live product or prototype.

Founders will showcase their solutions, explain their unique value proposition and demonstrate how their businesses address real problems.

Applicants are required to provide a link to their solution prototype and may also submit a pitch deck.

3. Social Impact Track

The Social Impact Track is designed for solutions addressing social, environmental and community challenges.

The track allows changemakers to develop and showcase innovations capable of creating meaningful social impact.

Wema Bank is offering African innovators opportunities to connect with mentors Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

What Can You Build?

Hackaholics is seeking solutions that address challenges in areas including:

Financial inclusion

Healthcare

Digital transformation

Sustainability

Education

Social impact

Future of work

The 2026 programme follows a six-stage pathway:

Applications Shortlisting Design-thinking sessions Pitch sessions Grand finale Accelerator programme

Why Apply?

Wema Bank says the programme has supported thousands of innovators and startups over the years, with participants gaining access to funding, mentorship, partnerships, visibility and opportunities to scale.

Interested applicants should check the official Hackaholics application portal for the current deadline, as the public programme page does not clearly state a closing date.

Interested applicants can review the available tracks and submit their applications through the official Wema Bank Hackaholics website.

Application link: Wema Bank Hackaholics 2026 application portal.

FG opens portal, Nigerians can borrow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is set to empower market women, small-scale traders, and artisans with access to zero-interest loans of up to N100,000 through its upcoming programmes, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

MarketMoni will provide market women with interest-free loans to grow working capital, restock inventory, and expand their businesses.

The programme is designed to support women, micro-entrepreneurs, and cooperatives.

Source: Legit.ng