According to reports, users will have to choose a unique username, which will include numbers and letters

WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to stop sharing their phone numbers. Credit: NurPhotor/Contributor

WhatsApp users to dump phone numbers

The Meta-owned platform does not currently allow users to log in with a username and password, however, it requires them to use their phone numbers.

According to WaBetaInfo, the new WhatsApp feature will allow individuals and businesses to use usernames.

The new feature is not currently available for testing.

How it will work

WhatsApp users will get an option to create a unique username, consisting of letters and numbers, without special characters.

Mashable reports that usernames won’t be allowed to begin with www. or end with a domain such as .com to stop people from tricking others into pretending they represent a website.

The messaging platform will also not allow users to duplicate usernames.

Usernames will be visible to others, such as when someone you’re chatting with updates their username, they will see a system message in the chat notifying them of the change.

The new feature will enable users to hide their phone numbers when chatting on the platform, as they will have the option to choose usernames to show instead.

Reports say Meta is currently fine-tuning the feature and could change before it is released.

WhatsApp introduces 7 new features

Legit.ng previously reported that WhatsApp announced several new updates for calls, chats, and channels to boost the messaging and calling experience as it tries to take on platforms like Telegram and Discord.

One of the most notable new features is the online indicator appearing at the top of a group chat, showing how many people are online to chat.

WhatsApp adds new features to group chats

Another addition is the feature that allows users to highlight some notifications, which they can use the newly added Notify in settings and messages saved from contacts or All to receive all notifications.

Yet another feature gives users the option to scan and send documents on an iPhone. Users select scan document from the attachment options and then follow the steps to scan, crop, and save the document.

WhatsApp upgrades iPhone features

Additionally, iPhone users can now set WhatsApp as their default messaging and calling app. Also, iPhone users can zoom in and out during video calls by pinching.

For video calls, the messaging platform says it has upgraded to make video calls more reliable and of higher quality, leading to reduced dropped calls and video freezing.

WhatsApp's seven new features let users create channels. Credit: Novatis

Also, users can add someone to an ongoing one-on-one call from a chat thread by tapping the call icon at the top of the screen and selecting Add to the call.

Elon Musk announces new rival for WhatsApp

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Tesla and Social Media X (formerly Twitter), has announced the launch of XChat.

Tesla CEO claims that the new XChat feature of the platform will offer encryption, disappearing messages and cross-platform audio and video calls.

He noted that the direct messaging (DM) feature is set to redefine communication on the platform.

