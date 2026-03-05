Nigeria's government has approved a GIS-enabled digital postcode system to enhance mail delivery efficiency

The new postcode initiative aims to support logistics, e-commerce, and improve national planning across Nigeria

The Minister Communications, Bosun Tijani emphasises the system's role in building a competitive digital economy and enhancing service delivery

The Federal Government has approved a new GIS-enabled alphanumeric digital postcode system aimed at improving the speed and accuracy of mail and parcel delivery across Nigeria.

The approval was announced on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, following a meeting of the Federal Executive Council chaired by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Officials say the initiative will modernise Nigeria’s postal infrastructure and create a more reliable addressing system capable of supporting growing logistics and e-commerce activities.

A modern addressing system

The new digital postcode system will rely on geospatial technology to assign unique alphanumeric codes to locations across the country.

According to the minister, the system will improve address accuracy and enable quicker mail and parcel processing nationwide.

The project is being developed in partnership with the Nigerian Postal Service under the leadership of Postmaster General Tola Odeyemi.

Tijani said the initiative represents a significant step toward building a modern, intelligent addressing framework capable of supporting Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

“Working in collaboration with the Postmaster General of the Federation and her team at the Nigerian Postal Service, we will introduce a modern geospatial intelligent addressing system that improves accuracy across the country and enables faster and more reliable mail and parcel processing,” he said.

Backed by Nigeria’s digital economy blueprint

The digital postcode initiative forms part of the ministry’s broader digital transformation strategy launched in 2023.

The strategy, titled “Accelerating Our Collective Prosperity through Technical Efficiency,” outlines plans to expand the use of ICT and strengthen communications infrastructure across Nigeria.

Within that framework, the modernisation of the national postcode system is seen as a foundational step toward improving connectivity between citizens, businesses and public institutions.

Officials believe that digitalising Nigeria’s address system will help streamline communication and logistics operations nationwide.

Benefits beyond postal services

Beyond improving mail delivery, the new system is expected to deliver wider national benefits.

Government officials say the digital postcode framework will support better national planning by providing clearer geographic data about communities and infrastructure.

Emergency response agencies could also benefit from more precise location data, allowing responders to reach incidents faster and with greater accuracy.

In addition, the system is expected to boost logistics operations and support the rapid expansion of e-commerce across Nigeria.

With online retail and delivery services growing quickly, a more reliable addressing system could help businesses cut delivery delays and reduce operational costs.

Building infrastructure for a digital economy

Tijani noted that modern infrastructure, such as digital addressing systems, plays a critical role in building a competitive digital economy, Premium Times report noted.

He said systems that connect people, services and businesses more efficiently are essential for national development.

“Beyond strengthening postal operations, the Digital Postcode System will serve as an important national enabler supporting better national planning, improved emergency response, more efficient logistics and e-commerce, and the delivery of government services,” the minister said.

He added that the government’s goal is to create an environment that supports innovation, inclusion and global competitiveness.

With the new system approved, Nigeria is taking another step toward building the digital infrastructure required to support a modern economy and improve service delivery for millions of citizens.

