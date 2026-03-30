The NCC has directed telecom operators to compensate subscribers for poor network service

Compensation will be issued as airtime credits based on user activity and affected locations

Tower companies will reinvest penalties into infrastructure upgrades to improve network quality

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed mobile network operators to compensate subscribers experiencing poor quality of service in areas where network performance falls below approved standards.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the commission’s head of public affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, the move is aimed at protecting consumers from bearing the impact of service failures caused by operators.

Compensation will be issued as airtime credits based on user activity and affected locations. Photo: MTNNG, AirtelNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Cable, Ukoha stated that the regulator’s position is that subscribers should not shoulder the consequences of disruptions when telecom providers fail to meet established service benchmarks.

Compensation to be given as airtime credits

The NCC explained that affected users will receive compensation in the form of airtime credits. These credits, the commission said, will be calculated based on subscribers’ average usage and their presence in locations where service deficiencies are recorded.

Ukoha added that operators found to have breached quality of service key performance indicators will be required to compensate customers within specified timelines.

The commission noted that the directive signals a shift in its regulatory approach, placing greater emphasis on consumer protection.

It explained that while fines have historically been used to penalise poor service delivery, the new measure is designed to ensure that subscribers directly benefit from enforcement actions.

Infrastructure upgrades also required

The NCC further disclosed that tower companies will be mandated to channel fines and penalties into infrastructure improvements to enhance network performance.

The regulator reiterated its commitment to ensuring that telecom operators invest consistently in strengthening network capacity, improving resilience, and upgrading infrastructure across the country.

Nigerians, activist decry poor network

Recently, Nigerians have been expressing frustration over poor network connectivity, citing dropped calls, slow internet speeds and unreliable mobile services. Subscribers across the country say unreliable services have disrupted business activities and reduced access to digital services.

Political activist Usman Okai Austin criticised the NCC, the communications minister Bosun Tijani and major telecom operators for failing to deliver quality services despite rising subscription costs.

The new NCC policy marks a shift towards a more consumer-focused regulatory approach. Photo: NCC

Source: Twitter

Okai accused the regulator of abandoning its responsibility to protect consumers and ensure reliable communication nationwide.

He called on the National Assembly to intervene, urging stronger oversight to protect subscribers and enforce accountability in the telecom sector.

NCC moves to curb phone number-linked fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCC has introduced a new Telecoms Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS) to tackle fraud associated with mobile numbers and improve digital security across sectors.

According to the commission, the platform is designed to help regulators and service providers better monitor risks tied to SIM cards, especially as mobile numbers increasingly serve as key identifiers for financial transactions and digital services.

The regulator noted that mobile numbers, technically known as MSISDNs, are now central to digital authentication, financial transactions, and access to essential services.

Source: Legit.ng