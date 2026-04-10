The Federal Government approved the VPASS biometric system for domestic airports

The system aims to improve passenger identification and prevent unauthorised boarding

Implementation will begin with infrastructure deployment and public sensitisation

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The federal government has approved the deployment of a contactless biometric passenger verification system, known as VPASS, across Nigeria’s domestic airports to improve aviation security and passenger identification.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on April 9, 2026, during the signing of a concession agreement in Abuja, TVC News reported.

Keyamo says the system aims to improve passenger identification and prevent unauthorised boarding. Photo: Festus Keyamo.

Source: Getty Images

System to strengthen passenger identification

According to the minister, the VPASS system is designed to eliminate inconsistencies in passenger data and prevent unauthorised boarding.

He explained that the initiative will ensure that all passengers on domestic flights are properly identified, closing gaps that allow individuals to bypass standard identification procedures.

Keyamo noted that while strict verification measures already exist for international travel, the new system will extend similar standards to domestic flights.

Expansion to private aviation planned

The minister added that the system would later be expanded to cover private aviation, further strengthening oversight across the sector.

He described the initiative as a key reform aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and safety within Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Implementation, he said, will begin with infrastructure deployment, followed by a nationwide awareness campaign to ensure compliance.

Stakeholders back initiative

Keyamo commended agencies such as the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for supporting the project.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mahmud Adamu Kambari, said the government remains committed to modernising the aviation sector through technology-driven solutions.

FAAN highlights benefits of facial recognition

The Director of Commercial and Business Development at FAAN, Adebola Agunbiade, described VPASS as a step towards eliminating reliance on physical identification at airports.

She explained that the adoption of secure facial recognition technology would enable smoother passenger processing and align Nigeria with global aviation standards.

PPP model to drive implementation

The Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Johnson Oseodion Ewalefoh, said the project reflects ongoing public-private partnership efforts to improve infrastructure and security.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of VERXID Technologies Limited, Adebayo Bankole, assured that the company would deploy a secure and integrated identity management system.

He noted that the solution would enhance passenger verification, reduce unauthorised movement within airport facilities, and support revenue assurance through accurate data analytics.

Implementation will begin with infrastructure deployment and public sensitisation. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu suspends FAAN's cashless payment system

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered the suspension of a new cashless payment system at airport toll gates, which was implemented by FAAN.

The directive comes a few days after the system was rolled out on March 1 by FAAN, requiring motorists to make payments using “Go Cashless” cards or point-of-sale (POS) machines instead of cash.

The policy was implemented at key airports, including the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, but quickly led to long queues, stranded passengers and reports of missed flights.

Source: Legit.ng