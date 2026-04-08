Apple’s default Wired Accessories setting can pose a security risk if plugged into untrusted ports

This could enable unauthorised data access without the user realising it, especially in public charging situations

Users are advised to change the setting to “Always Ask” or “Ask for New Accessories” to improve protection

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Apple has a strong reputation for prioritising user privacy and security, but even it occasionally falls short. One such issue has persisted despite several recent iOS updates.

The concern centres on a setting that many users may not even realise exists—yet leaving it unchanged could expose their devices to unnecessary risk.

Apple’s iPhone Update Error Could Impact Millions of Users Worldwide

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If you use a modern iPhone, it’s worth reviewing this setting immediately, Forbes reported.

Why USB connections can be dangerous

Recent spyware warnings have drawn attention to threats that rely on physical access to smartphones, particularly through USB connections.

To counter this, Apple introduced protections that limit how accessories connect to iPhones.

With the release of iOS 26, the company updated its Wired Accessories settings, giving users more control over how their devices interact with USB-connected hardware.

However, the default configuration has raised concerns. Reports from online discussions highlight that iPhones are often set to allow USB accessories to connect automatically whenever the phone is unlocked.

This means that if you plug your device into an unfamiliar charging port—like those in hotels or public spaces—it could potentially establish a data connection without your explicit approval.

Users who have tested stricter settings noticed a key difference: when switching to a more secure option, the phone prompts them before allowing any accessory to connect.

Without that prompt, a connection could happen silently, increasing the risk of unauthorised data access.

How to protect your iPhone right now

Apple provides several options for managing USB connections, ranging from always allowing access to requiring permission each time.

Security experts suggest that the safest choices are “Always Ask” or “Ask for New Accessories,” as both ensure you’re notified before any data connection is established.

To update your settings:

Open Settings

Go to Privacy & Security

Tap Wired Accessories

Select either “Always Ask” (most secure) or “Ask for New Accessories” (a balanced option)



Source: UGC

While charging will still work regardless of your choice, these settings control whether data can be transferred through the cable. Requiring approval adds a simple but effective layer of protection.

Apple has already shown it can improve security defaults—such as enabling enhanced protections automatically in other features.

Updating the Wired Accessories default in a future release would be a logical next step. Until then, taking a moment to adjust this setting yourself can significantly reduce your exposure to potential threats.

Asus ends smartphone production after 23 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Taiwanese tech giant Asus has halted smartphone production after 23 years and now wants to focus on artificial intelligence and other innovative products.

The decision was confirmed by Asus chairman Jonney Shih during the company’s 2026 recent event in Taiwan.

Speaking on the decision, Shih revealed that the smartphone business has been placed on an indefinite hiatus.

Source: Legit.ng