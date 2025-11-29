Google.org has committed N3 billion to advance Nigeria’s digital transformation through AI talent development and improved digital safety

The funding from Google will support programmes that would enhance cybersecurity and expand youth-focused digital safety initiatives

The initiative aligns with Nigeria’s National AI Strategy and aims to help unlock an estimated $15 billion in economic value by 2030

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

Google, through its philanthropic arm Google.org, has committed N3 billion to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation.

The investment, unveiled by Google’s West Africa director, Olumide Balogun, during a media roundtable in Lagos, focuses on two core areas: developing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) talent and improving digital safety nationwide.

Google Funds N3 Billion Programmes to Train Nigerians for Digital Job Opportunities

Balogun noted that the initiative supports Nigeria’s ambition to lead in digital innovation, aligning with the country’s National AI Strategy and the federal government’s goal of creating one million digital jobs. Citing research from Public First, he explained that AI could unlock as much as $15 billion in economic value for Nigeria by 2030.

According to him, the dual emphasis on skills development and online safety is designed to ensure that growth driven by technology remains both inclusive and resilient.

Balogun said:

“Google has been a foundational partner in Nigeria’s digital journey, and this N3 billion commitment is the next chapter in that story.

“This is an investment in people aimed at empowering them with advanced AI skills and ensuring a safe digital space to operate."

He also highlighted that the initiative builds on past efforts such as the Equiano subsea cable and the 2023 ‘Skills Sprint’ programme, an N1.2 billion effort executed with Mind the Gap, which trained nearly 21,000 people in tech and AI, including more than 5,000 women.

Of those trained, over 3,500 participants successfully moved into employment, internships, or entrepreneurial opportunities.

Boosting AI Talent and Strengthening Digital Security

The new funding will be channelled through five expert organisations to deepen AI expertise across the region.

Balogun explained that FATE Foundation, working with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), will introduce an advanced AI curriculum into university programmes.

The African Technology Forum (ATF) will also launch an innovation challenge aimed at helping developers transition from training to practical product development.

In addition, Junior Achievement (JA) Africa will expand its ‘Be Internet Awesome’ digital safety programme for young learners, while the CyberSafe Foundation will support public institutions in improving cybersecurity practices.

Representing the partner organisations, Adenike Adeyemi, executive director of FATE Foundation, expressed pride in the collaboration with AIMS and Google.org.

She said the initiative addresses a critical gap in deep AI skills across Africa and will enhance the capabilities of universities, lecturers, and students in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

Adeyemi noted that the project aligns closely with FATE Foundation’s mission to foster innovation, drive sustainable economic growth, and position the continent for leadership in the global technology landscape.

