FBI has issued a warning about scam texts demanding payment for unpaid road tolls, which are designed to steal money and personal information

These texts impersonate tolling agencies and often contain links to fake websites that appear legitimate

The bureau advises verifying any toll notifications through official sources and deleting suspicious messages immediately

Washington, D.C., USA – The FBI has warned smartphone users to be cautious of scam texts demanding payment for unpaid road tolls, labeling them as fraudulent attempts to steal money and personal information.

These scam messages impersonate tolling agencies from coast to coast and include a link to pay a supposed outstanding amount.

FBI cautions that clicking the link can lead to identity theft, as scammers aim to collect personal data such as driver's licence numbers.

Smishing scam gains national attention

The scam, known as a smishing attack due to its use of text messages, has been reported in multiple states, including Massachusetts, California, and Florida.

The FBI began receiving reports of these scams in March 2024, with thousands of citizens affected.

According to Forbes, the texts contain similar language and appear to be from local toll services, but the links provided are fake and designed to deceive.

Advice to avoid falling victim

Authorities advise individuals to verify any toll-related notifications through official toll service websites or customer service numbers and to delete any suspicious texts.

If already victimised, individuals should take steps to secure personal information and financial accounts, and dispute any unfamiliar charges.

Similar scams have been reported in other states, often using realistic websites that mimic official toll authority sites to deceive users.

Culprits and broader threats

The FBI suspects that Chinese cybercriminal groups are behind these scams, using updated phishing kits to impersonate toll operators.

These groups have also targeted shipping companies, tax agencies, and immigration services to steal payment card details and make fraudulent purchases.

The toll scam is part of a broader trend of viral scams, including phantom hacker banking attacks and fraudulent support calls.

