Apple warns of a rising scam targeting iPhone users via fake Apple Pay messages

Urgent calls prompt victims to share sensitive information, risking financial loss

Stay vigilant: Apple will never contact you about account issues unexpectedly

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

If you own an iPhone, scammers are now targeting you with a fast-moving Apple Pay fraud that is spreading across the United States, Europe, and beyond.

One wrong move can cost you thousands of dollars instantly while giving criminals access to your accounts. Apple is issuing a clear public warning: do not answer these calls or texts.

Apple warns iPhone users about scam calls text targeting them. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

How the scam works

The attack is brutally simple and highly effective. You receive a text that looks exactly like it came from Apple.

It claims there has been suspicious or unauthorised activity on your Apple Pay account and urges you to call a provided number “right now” to stop the fraud.

Panicked victims call the number and speak to someone who sounds professional, sometimes pretending to be from Apple Support, sometimes claiming to be a police officer or bank representative.

Using urgency, insider-sounding details, and convincing scripts, the scammer tricks the victim into sharing passwords, two-factor codes, or even moving money.

In minutes, thousands can vanish. Consumer Affairs reports the scam is surging precisely because it creates instant fear.

Apple’s official warning

Apple is crystal clear on its policy: the company will never call or text you out of the blue about account problems, Apple Pay charges, or security issues.

It will never send you a number to call, ask for your password, device passcode, or two-factor authentication code, or direct you to any website or app.

If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from Apple or Apple Support, Apple’s advice is simple: hang up immediately.

For suspicious text messages, take a screenshot and email it to reportphishing@apple.com using the official channel.

Red flags you must spot immediately

Security experts list these unmistakable warning signs:

Unsolicited texts or calls about Apple Pay fraud or “unauthorised charges”

Pressure to act immediately or call a strange number

Requests for codes, passwords, or personal information

Instructions to log into a website, transfer money, or lie to your bank

The same rule applies to Microsoft, Google, and other major tech companies—they will not contact you this way.

How to protect yourself

Treat every unexpected Apple-related message as fake until proven otherwise. Verify issues only through the official Apple Support app or website. Never share sensitive information over the phone or click links in texts.

Apple reveals how scammers target scammers with texts and calls. Credit: Novatis

Source: AFP

By ignoring these calls and texts, you stay one step ahead of scammers who rely on panic. Apple’s message is straightforward: your safety depends on recognising the scam before it reaches your wallet. Stay alert, stay safe, and protect what’s yours.

Apple’s new iPhone update mistake threatens privacy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple has a strong reputation for prioritising user privacy and security, but it occasionally falls short. One such issue has persisted despite several recent iOS updates.

The concern centres on a setting that many users may not even realise exists—yet leaving it unchanged could expose their devices to unnecessary risk.

If you use a modern iPhone, it’s worth reviewing this setting immediately, Forbes reported.

Source: Legit.ng