Moniepoint launches sixth Women in Tech internship programme, empowering women in Nigeria's technology sector

2026 theme, 'There Is Space for You,' encourages women to pursue tech opportunities amid gender gaps

Selected interns gain mentorship and hands-on experience, leading to full-time roles in the tech industry

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Moniepoint Inc. has announced the launch of applications for the sixth edition of its Women in Tech internship programme, reinforcing its push to expand opportunities for women across Nigeria’s fast-growing technology sector.

Now in its sixth year, the initiative continues to scale both in reach and impact. The 2026 edition is themed “There Is Space for You,” a direct call to women who have the talent and ambition to thrive in tech but may lack access to the right opportunities.

Cross-section of Moniepoint Women in Tech interns from the 2025 edition of the initiative Credit: Moniepoint

Source: Facebook

Applications opened on March 30, 2026, with the programme targeting women at different stages of their tech journeys, including both self-taught learners and formally trained candidates.

Tackling gender gaps in Nigeria’s tech industry

Despite growing awareness and progress, women remain underrepresented in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

They account for just 25% of the workforce, even though they make up nearly half of the population and about 22% of annual STEM graduates.

Moniepoint’s internship programme was designed to address this imbalance by creating clear pathways into the industry.

Over the past five years, it has focused on breaking barriers to entry while equipping participants with real-world experience and industry-relevant skills.

The 2026 edition builds on that foundation with an expanded intake and a wider range of technical roles.

Expanded roles across high-demand fields

This year’s programme offers placements in several in-demand disciplines that are shaping the future of digital finance in Africa. These include:

Cloud Engineering

Frontend and Backend Engineering

Data Engineering

Systems Administration

Product Management

Information Security

Mobile Engineering

Site Reliability Engineering

These roles sit at the core of modern financial technology infrastructure, and Moniepoint is positioning women to play a central role in building and maintaining these systems.

More than an internship

Selected candidates will receive a competitive salary, work tools, branded merchandise, and direct mentorship from experienced professionals within the company.

Beyond these benefits, the programme is structured to provide meaningful, hands-on experience. High-performing interns are also considered for full-time roles, a transition that has already shaped the careers of participants from earlier cohorts.

From interns to “DreamMakers”

The programme’s long-term impact is reflected in the journeys of past participants. From over 8,000 applicants in the previous edition, only 15 were selected into what became the largest cohort yet.

Several of those interns, including Uzoamaka Anyaegbuna, Adaeze Ugwumba, Iyinoluwa Akenroye, Loveth Abang, and Bisola Abimbola, have since transitioned into full-time roles within the company.

Moniepoint refers to them as “DreamMakers”, professionals now contributing directly to product development and technical innovation.

Bisola Abimbola described her experience as transformative, highlighting the level of responsibility given to interns.

She noted that the internship involved real product ownership, where she was expected to manage projects and deliver outcomes independently.

This level of trust, she said, helped her build confidence and prepared her for the autonomy required in her current role.

Driving inclusion through action

Speaking on the initiative, Chinaza Nduka, Head of People Operations at Moniepoint, emphasised the company’s commitment to building sustainable pathways for women in tech.

She explained that the programme goes beyond promoting inclusion by actively equipping women with the skills, experience, and leadership opportunities needed to thrive in the industry.

According to her, the success of past cohorts demonstrates the value of sustained investment in diversity.

A broader commitment to gender equality

The 2026 launch coincides with the close of Women’s Month and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5, which focuses on gender equality.

For Moniepoint, the initiative reflects a long-term strategy rather than a symbolic gesture. The company continues to invest in access, skills development, and inclusive workplace culture as part of its broader mission.

With applications now open, the message behind this year’s campaign is clear: there is space for more women to lead, build, and shape the future of technology in Nigeria.

Iyinoluwa Akenroye, Loveth Abang, Adaeze Ugwumba, Bisola Abimbola and Uzoamaka Anyaegbuna, alumni of the Moniepoint Women in Tech internship in Lagos Credit: Moniepoint

Source: Facebook

Moniepoint storms Nigeria’s $50bn food market with Orda acquisition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moniepoint Inc. has made a bold entry into Africa’s booming food industry with the acquisition of Orda Africa, a Nigerian cloud-based software provider for restaurants.

The deal marks a strategic shift for the fintech giant as it looks to deepen its footprint beyond payments and into one of the continent’s most vibrant economic sectors.

The deal marks a strategic shift for the fintech giant as it looks to deepen its footprint beyond payments and into one of the continent’s most vibrant economic sectors.

Source: Legit.ng