Nigeria's next-generation satellites NIGCOMSAT-2A and 2B set for launch in 2028 and 2029

Satellite program aims to enhance national connectivity, security, and digital economy growth

Stakeholders emphasize collaboration to leverage space technology for economic and societal advancement

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has confirmed that the country’s next-generation satellite programme is now in its execution phase, with the NIGCOMSAT-2A and 2B satellites scheduled for launch in 2028 and 2029.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen national connectivity, security, and the growth of the digital economy.

FG Announces Year Next Generation Satellite Plan Will Be Completed

Source: UGC

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 Satellite Week in Abuja on Monday, March 30, the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT Limited, Mrs Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, said the programme underscores Nigeria’s commitment to using space technology for national development and security. She highlighted that the sector is entering a period of accelerated expansion.

“The satellites will support real-time communication, intelligence gathering and connectivity in remote areas. They will enable applications such as precision agriculture and rural broadband expansion,” Mrs Egerton-Idehen said.

She added:

“We have started the process. You guys know we have closed the tender. Now we are back into the financing and implementation stage. 2A is due to come out in 2028. And 2B for 2029. When they are up and running, they are expected to provide security within the borders and neighbouring countries. They're expected to support security agencies, because we know that for security agencies, data and intelligence collection is important.”

Satellite Week attracts key stakeholders

The event, themed “Harnessing Space for an Extraordinary Nigeria,” brought together government officials, industry experts, researchers, technology innovators, and strategic partners. It served as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and shaping Nigeria’s next phase in space and digital infrastructure.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, emphasised that the plan represents a shift from approvals to tangible delivery, supported by investments in fibre networks, telecommunications towers, and space infrastructure.

He said satellites are vital for bridging connectivity gaps and reinforcing national resilience.

“As we all know, the world is becoming more digital. And infrastructure that powers this digital economy, that powers communication, data and connectivity, is also becoming more strategic. It's the backbone of any successful economy or society today. And many of us don't pay attention to the fact that satellite technology sits right at the centre of that change that we're seeing. It affects how a child in a rural community gets the opportunity to connect to the internet, how a farmer makes decisions about planting and harvesting… So if we take it that seriously, then we understand that this is a technology that we must take advantage of,” he said.

Dr Tijani also noted that beyond infrastructure, the focus is on creating an ecosystem that drives innovation, research, and practical applications across agriculture, education, logistics, and security.

NASRDA highlights Nigeria’s space capacity

Professor Seidu O. Mohammed, Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), stated that Nigeria has built significant capacity in space research.

“We have advanced our knowledge, we have acquired critical skills. At NASRDA, we have over 300 Ph.D. holders, and the workforce is about 6,000 staff,” he said.

FG Announces Year Next Generation Satellite Plan Will Be Completed

Source: Original

Professor Mohammed added that recent approvals for additional satellites reflect the government’s renewed commitment to using space as a driver of economic growth and as a pathway towards a one trillion dollar economy.

In a goodwill message, the Chief of Army Staff, represented by Major General KO Osemwegie, stressed that closer collaboration between government, industry, and international partners will be key to addressing emerging threats and enhancing national defence capabilities through space-enabled systems.

Source: Legit.ng