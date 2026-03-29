NCC launches new directive to combat digital fraud by targeting suspicious phone numbers

TIRMS aims to provide real-time risk detection across telecoms, banks, and regulators

Telecom operators face implementation challenges in enhancing fraud detection and consumer protection

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s telecom regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is stepping up efforts to combat rising digital fraud with a bold new directive targeting suspicious phone numbers.

Under the proposed framework, telecom operators such as MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria will be required to identify and flag high-risk phone numbers in real time.

MTN, Airtel and other telcos get new orders to flag suspicious phone numbers. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The move is designed to close loopholes exploited by fraudsters and strengthen trust in Nigeria’s fast-growing digital ecosystem.

At the heart of this initiative is the Telecoms Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS), a centralised platform that will monitor and verify the risk status of mobile numbers across multiple sectors.

Why mobile numbers have become a security risk

Mobile phone numbers, technically known as Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Numbers (MSISDNs), have evolved into far more than communication tools.

They now serve as critical identity markers for banking, e-commerce, government services, and digital authentication.

According to the NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Aminu Maida, this shift has created new vulnerabilities.

As more services rely on phone numbers for identity verification, weaknesses in how these numbers are managed can expose millions of users to fraud.

This growing dependence means that any compromise in the telecom system can ripple across financial and digital platforms, making mobile numbers a prime target for cybercriminals.

How fraudsters exploit SIM lifecycle loopholes

A key concern driving the NCC’s intervention is the increasing abuse of recycled and reassigned phone numbers.

Fraudsters are taking advantage of inactive, swapped, or barred numbers to gain access to sensitive accounts.

When a number is reassigned, it may still be linked to the previous user’s banking or online profiles.

This creates a dangerous gap, especially during account recovery processes where phone numbers are treated as proof of identity.

The NCC warns that this trend is fueling identity theft and financial fraud, eroding public confidence in digital services.

TIRMS to deliver real-time risk detection

The proposed TIRMS platform aims to tackle these vulnerabilities by offering real-time visibility into the status of mobile numbers.

Through the system, telecom operators, banks, and regulators will be able to instantly verify whether a number has been recently swapped, reassigned, flagged for suspicious activity, or blacklisted.

This shared access to up-to-date data is expected to improve fraud detection, strengthen identity verification, and ensure a uniform standard across industries.

New rules set to change telco operations

To ensure effectiveness, the NCC is backing TIRMS with stricter regulatory requirements. Telecom operators will be mandated to:

Notify subscribers at least 14 days before their numbers are reassigned

Submit details of churned numbers to the platform within seven days

Enforce clearer rules for blocking numbers linked to fraud

These measures are intended to improve transparency, protect consumers, and ensure all stakeholders work with accurate, real-time information.

Industry raises concerns over implementation

Despite the ambitious plan, telecom operators have flagged potential challenges.

According to a report by TechCabal, MTN Nigeria noted that a similar system introduced in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria has seen limited adoption, particularly among financial institutions.

There are also concerns about practical limitations, such as reaching subscribers who have no alternative contact details and integrating data across networks without a unified database.

Even so, the NCC is pushing for a collaborative rollout, involving telecom operators, banks, regulators, and law enforcement agencies.

The Commission believes that only a coordinated, cross-sector approach can effectively tackle the growing threat of telecom-enabled fraud.

MTN and other telcos must flag suspicious calls and phone numbers in real-time. Credit: MTN Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

CBN directs banks to monitor BVNs linked to suspected fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a fresh directive to banks and financial institutions to closely monitor Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) connected to suspected fraudulent activities.

Under the new rule, financial institutions must establish and maintain a temporary watchlist for BVNs linked to suspicious transactions reported within the banking system. The directive will take effect from May 1, 2026.

The move is part of the apex bank’s broader effort to strengthen financial system security and clamp down on rising cases of electronic fraud in Nigeria’s banking sector.

Source: Legit.ng