Activist Slams NCC as Nigerians Decry Poor Network Service
- Nigerians have expressed growing frustration over poor network connectivity, citing dropped calls, slow internet speeds and unreliable mobile services
- Political activist Usman Okai Austin has criticised the NCC and major telecom operators for failing to deliver quality services despite rising subscription costs
- Okai called on the National Assembly to intervene, urging stronger oversight to protect subscribers and enforce accountability in the telecom sector
Widespread complaints over dropped calls, slow internet speeds and erratic mobile connectivity have continued to trouble Nigerians, drawing renewed criticism of the country’s telecommunications regulator and major service providers.
Subscribers across the country say unreliable phone services have disrupted business activities, limited access to digital services and increased daily frustration.
Despite rising subscription costs, many users report little improvement in network performance, a situation that has kept public discontent simmering.
Activist targets telecom regulator
Adding his voice to the debate, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, a political activist from Kogi state, faulted the National Communications Commission for what he described as a failure to enforce standards within the telecom sector.
He accused the regulator of abandoning its responsibility to protect consumers and ensure reliable communication nationwide.
“The NCC is supposed to be the watchdog that guarantees reliable telecommunication across Nigeria,” Okai said.
“They understand the importance of stable power and infrastructure in providing quality services, yet they have failed completely despite Nigerians paying exorbitant fees for data and network subscriptions.”
Okai argued that the persistent service failures show a disconnect between regulatory oversight and the realities faced by subscribers.
He claimed that consumers continue to bear the cost of inefficiency while providers operate without meaningful sanctions.
Charges of profiteering and poor service
The activist also took aim at major telecom operators, accusing them of prioritising profit over service delivery. He described the pricing structure of data and call services as exploitative, noting that quality has not matched the cost paid by subscribers.
“Network providers charge any amount they like, but ordinary Nigerians get little to no value for their money,” he said.
Okai said poor connectivity has rendered many data plans ineffective, even as customers continue to pay premium rates. He criticised what he called the comfortable posture of telecom companies in the face of repeated customer complaints.
“This is totally unacceptable,” he said.
“Millions of Nigerians are paying for data plans they cannot use effectively because of poor network quality. Yet the major players continue operating with impunity, comfortable in their failure to meet customer expectations.”
Activist calls for legislative intervention
Beyond the regulator and service providers, Okai urged the National Assembly to step in through its oversight mandate. He said lawmakers must address what he views as systemic weaknesses in the sector.
“It is time for legislators to wake up and intervene,” he urged.
“Nigerians deserve affordable, reliable communication services—they cannot continue to be shortchanged by both providers and regulators.”
The continuing network challenges have drawn attention to long standing issues within Nigeria’s telecom industry, including infrastructure deficits and weak enforcement.
For many consumers, the expectation remains that regulatory action and legislative scrutiny will translate into better service delivery and fair pricing.
