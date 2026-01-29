Nigerians have expressed growing frustration over poor network connectivity, citing dropped calls, slow internet speeds and unreliable mobile services

Political activist Usman Okai Austin has criticised the NCC and major telecom operators for failing to deliver quality services despite rising subscription costs

Okai called on the National Assembly to intervene, urging stronger oversight to protect subscribers and enforce accountability in the telecom sector

Widespread complaints over dropped calls, slow internet speeds and erratic mobile connectivity have continued to trouble Nigerians, drawing renewed criticism of the country’s telecommunications regulator and major service providers.

Subscribers across the country say unreliable phone services have disrupted business activities, limited access to digital services and increased daily frustration.

A mobile phone user struggling with poor network connectivity during a call. Photo: The Yudel Media, Obiageli Adaeze

Source: Getty Images

Despite rising subscription costs, many users report little improvement in network performance, a situation that has kept public discontent simmering.

Activist targets telecom regulator

Adding his voice to the debate, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, a political activist from Kogi state, faulted the National Communications Commission for what he described as a failure to enforce standards within the telecom sector.

He accused the regulator of abandoning its responsibility to protect consumers and ensure reliable communication nationwide.

“The NCC is supposed to be the watchdog that guarantees reliable telecommunication across Nigeria,” Okai said.

“They understand the importance of stable power and infrastructure in providing quality services, yet they have failed completely despite Nigerians paying exorbitant fees for data and network subscriptions.”

Okai argued that the persistent service failures show a disconnect between regulatory oversight and the realities faced by subscribers.

Nigerians have complained of worsening phone and internet services. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He claimed that consumers continue to bear the cost of inefficiency while providers operate without meaningful sanctions.

Charges of profiteering and poor service

The activist also took aim at major telecom operators, accusing them of prioritising profit over service delivery. He described the pricing structure of data and call services as exploitative, noting that quality has not matched the cost paid by subscribers.

“Network providers charge any amount they like, but ordinary Nigerians get little to no value for their money,” he said.

Okai said poor connectivity has rendered many data plans ineffective, even as customers continue to pay premium rates. He criticised what he called the comfortable posture of telecom companies in the face of repeated customer complaints.

“This is totally unacceptable,” he said.

“Millions of Nigerians are paying for data plans they cannot use effectively because of poor network quality. Yet the major players continue operating with impunity, comfortable in their failure to meet customer expectations.”

Activist calls for legislative intervention

Beyond the regulator and service providers, Okai urged the National Assembly to step in through its oversight mandate. He said lawmakers must address what he views as systemic weaknesses in the sector.

“It is time for legislators to wake up and intervene,” he urged.

“Nigerians deserve affordable, reliable communication services—they cannot continue to be shortchanged by both providers and regulators.”

The continuing network challenges have drawn attention to long standing issues within Nigeria’s telecom industry, including infrastructure deficits and weak enforcement.

For many consumers, the expectation remains that regulatory action and legislative scrutiny will translate into better service delivery and fair pricing.

NCC issues 6 new licences to internet providers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had granted operating licences to six new Internet Service Providers (ISPs), a move aimed at expanding competition in Nigeria’s increasingly contested broadband market.

According to data from the NCC’s updated licensing database, the approvals took effect from January 1, 2026, raising the total number of authorised ISPs in the country to 231, up from 225 recorded in December 2025.

Source: Legit.ng