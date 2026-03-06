Vitel Wireless launches in Nigeria, offering free e-SIM with data purchase to enhance connectivity

Chairman Kenneth Nwabueze promotes digital inclusion, focusing on accessible telecom services nationwide

New app simplifies account management and recharges, increasing competition in Nigeria's telecom market

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A new telecommunications company, Vitel Wireless, has officially entered the Nigerian market, unveiling a free e-SIM offer for subscribers as it seeks to expand digital connectivity across the country.

The company announced that Nigerians can obtain its e-SIM at no cost when they purchase 3.5GB of data for N1,500. The initiative is aimed at making mobile connectivity faster, simpler, and more flexible for users nationwide.

Vitel Wireless offers free e-SIM to Nigerians with cheap data Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

According to the firm, the launch marks a significant step toward modernising how Nigerians access telecom services by allowing users to activate mobile lines digitally without relying on traditional SIM cards.

Free e-SIM offer for new subscribers

In a statement released on Wednesday, the company explained that the rollout of the free e-SIM would allow customers to connect to its network without needing to insert a physical SIM card into their devices.

e-SIM technology, which is already supported by many modern smartphones, enables users to activate mobile services remotely by scanning a QR code or downloading a digital profile.

The company said the initiative would deliver a smarter and more convenient way for Nigerians to stay connected while improving the overall customer experience.

Chairman speaks on digital inclusion

Chairman of Vitel Wireless, Engr. Kenneth Nwabueze, described the introduction of the free e-SIM service as a major milestone in the company’s mission to promote digital inclusion in Nigeria.

According to him, the telecom firm is focused on removing barriers that limit access to reliable mobile services.

“At Vitel Wireless, we are committed to breaking barriers in telecommunications. The introduction of our free e-SIM nationwide is about empowering Nigerians with seamless, affordable, and future-ready connectivity,” he said.

Nwabueze added that the technology aligns with the growing demand for faster and more flexible telecom services among mobile users.

Where customers can get the e-SIM

The company revealed that customers can obtain the e-SIM by visiting Vitel Wireless mobile vendors or selected outlets of Slot Systems Limited located across Nigeria. according to a Punch report.

The chairman noted that the company deliberately partnered with widely accessible retail outlets to ensure the service reaches a broad segment of the population.

“This is innovation designed with the people in mind,” Nwabueze said. “Today’s consumers demand speed, flexibility and convenience. e-SIM technology removes the limitations of traditional SIM cards and aligns perfectly with modern devices.”

Digital app and banking recharge options

Beyond the free e-SIM offer, the telecom operator also introduced a digital platform designed to simplify how customers recharge airtime and purchase data.

Subscribers can download the Vitel Command App, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, to manage their mobile accounts.

Through the app, users can buy data bundles, top up airtime, and track their usage directly from their smartphones.

The company also disclosed that customers can recharge their lines using mobile banking applications provided by Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank, giving subscribers multiple secure payment channels.

Push for more competition in telecom market

The entry of Vitel Wireless adds another player to Nigeria’s highly competitive telecommunications industry, which has traditionally been dominated by major operators.

Vitel Wiress announces free e-SIM to subscribers and cheaper data. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Industry observers say innovations such as e-SIM technology and flexible digital services could intensify competition while offering consumers more choices and improved connectivity options.

New telecom firm in Nigeria targets one million subscribers

Legit.ng earlier reported that a newly launched telecom company, Lebara, has officially entered the Nigerian telecommunications market with an ambitious plan to attract up to one million subscribers within its first year of operations.

The company made its debut through a soft launch, positioning itself as a niche-focused Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) among the 46 MVNO licences issued in Nigeria.

Rather than competing directly with established telecom giants for the mass market, the company says it will focus on underserved and specialised segments of Nigeria’s growing digital population.

Source: Legit.ng