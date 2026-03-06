itel, #1 smart and wearable technology brand, and i-Fitness, Nigeria's biggest name in fitness and wellness, have announced a landmark strategic partnership aimed at creating a seamless, technology-powered fitness experience for Nigerians across the country.

itel and i-Fitness launch smart watches in Nigeria, promise a new era of wearable tech

The collaboration brings together two brands that have become pillars of the Nigerian active lifestyle community: itel, through its industry-leading range of smartwatches and wearable devices, and i-Fitness through its rapidly expanding network of world-class gym facilities and wellness outfits. Together, they are set to deliver an integrated fitness ecosystem that is smarter, more accessible, and more rewarding than anything the Nigerian market has seen before.

Commenting on the newly formed partnership, Chuks Obikwame, ATL Marketing Manager, Accessories & Appliances at itel Nigeria, highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration, noting:

“This partnership with i-Fitness reflects our commitment to integrating smart technology into meaningful lifestyle experiences. As the #1 Tech Empowerment brand, itel continues to innovate in ways that support health, movement, and performance."

"By collaborating with a leading fitness brand like i-Fitness, we are creating a platform where consumers can experience the real value of our smart devices - from tracking workouts to powering daily routines. It’s about making fitness smarter and more accessible for everyone.”

itel's journey in Nigeria has been defined by a single, unwavering mission: to make smart technology accessible to every Nigerian, regardless of income or location. With a wide collection of smart products like Apex N10, Fit O45, Smart Ring, Buds 5, itel has long been the wearable brand of choice for fitness-conscious Nigerians.

The brand's target audience spans students, young professionals, and everyday Nigerians who want a genuine partner in their health and wellness journey.

In 2026, that commitment has never felt timelier. For members of i-Fitness, the partnership unlocks access to itel's range of accessories and appliances at exclusive member pricing, empowering them to track workouts, monitor heart rate and recovery metrics, and engage with their training data in real time, turning every session into a measurable step forward.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared commitment to the Nigerian fitness community.

Both brands recognize that the Nigerian fitness community is vibrant, growing, and deserving of investment. This partnership is a direct response to that energy, an acknowledgement that the ecosystem needed to sustain and accelerate Nigeria's wellness culture now exists, and is being built by Nigerian brands, for Nigerian people.

