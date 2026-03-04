Lebara enters Nigeria's telecom market, aiming for one million subscribers in its first year

New 0724 number series launched to onboard customers with tailored service plans

CEO highlights mission to enhance connectivity for underserved communities in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A newly launched telecom company, Lebara, has officially entered the Nigerian telecommunications market with an ambitious plan to attract up to one million subscribers within its first year of operations.

The company made its debut through a soft launch, positioning itself as a niche-focused Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) among the 46 MVNO licences issued in Nigeria.

Lebara sets ambitious target as it commences operations in Nigeria Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Rather than competing directly with established telecom giants for the mass market, the company says it will focus on underserved and specialised segments of Nigeria’s growing digital population.

This strategy is aimed at addressing persistent industry challenges such as network disruptions, service gaps and rising data costs that continue to frustrate millions of mobile users.

0724 number series introduced for new customers

As part of its entry into the market, the company has rolled out a new number series beginning with 0724, which will be assigned to customers signing up for its services.

The introduction of the number range signals the company’s formal presence in Nigeria’s telecom ecosystem and its readiness to begin onboarding subscribers.

According to the firm, the rollout will include flexible voice, SMS and data plans designed to appeal to targeted communities and digital-first consumers.

The company believes this specialised approach will allow it to stand out in a competitive market dominated by larger operators.

Asset-light model to deliver affordable services

Unlike traditional telecom operators that build and maintain extensive physical infrastructure, the company will operate using a software-driven, asset-light MVNO model.

This means it will rely on existing mobile network infrastructure while focusing its resources on service delivery, digital platforms and customised offerings.

By leveraging shared infrastructure, the operator hopes to reduce operational costs and pass those savings to customers through more competitive pricing and flexible service packages.

Industry observers say this model has proven successful in several international markets where MVNOs often target niche groups or underserved communities with tailored telecom solutions.

CEO highlights mission to improve connectivity

Chief Executive Officer Teniola Stuffman said the company’s entry into Nigeria is driven by a mission to expand access to reliable and affordable connectivity.

According to him, millions of Nigerians still face barriers to quality telecommunications services despite the country’s large and rapidly growing mobile market.

He noted that the company intends to bridge these gaps by offering innovative pricing structures and services designed around the needs of specific communities.

Lebara announces new number series for subscribers ahead of roll out. Credit: Lebara

Source: Twitter

The company is particularly focused on Nigeria’s youthful population, where demand for digital communication, online content and data-driven services continues to surge.

Government welcomes boost to digital economy

The launch has drawn positive attention from the federal government, with Bola Ahmed Tinubu welcoming the development as a potential boost to Nigeria’s digital economy.

The entry of new telecom operators is widely seen as a way to stimulate competition, lower service costs, and improve overall quality of service across the sector.

With Nigeria already one of Africa’s largest telecommunications markets, new entrants could play a crucial role in expanding connectivity and supporting the country’s broader digital transformation agenda.

By combining shared infrastructure with targeted services, the new operator hopes to reshape how telecom services are delivered to niche segments while connecting more Nigerians to global digital opportunities.

Begins massive recruitment ahead of 2026 launch

