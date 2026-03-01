President Tinubu hails Lebara Nigeria as a boost for the nation's growing digital economy

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

President Bola Tinubu has applauded the official launch of Lebara Nigeria, describing the development as a major endorsement of Nigeria’s growing digital economy and its position as Africa’s leading technology and investment destination.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President said the entry of the UK-backed telecom operator reflects increasing global confidence in Nigeria’s reform-driven business environment.

He noted that fresh investments in telecommunications would accelerate connectivity, stimulate competition, and expand opportunities for millions of Nigerians.

Telecom sector driving economic growth

Tinubu highlighted the telecommunications sector as one of the country’s strongest economic pillars.

According to him, the industry recorded a 5.78 per cent year-on-year growth in the third quarter of 2025 and contributes more than 14 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.

He stressed that sustained investment in telecom infrastructure is vital for economic expansion, digital inclusion, and innovation.

By widening access to mobile and data services, operators such as Lebara can support financial inclusion, empower small businesses, and unlock new pathways for young entrepreneurs in the digital space.

“Investments of this nature are critical to deepening financial inclusion, enabling innovation, and accelerating economic growth,” the President stated.

Jobs, innovation, and youth empowerment

The President commended the leadership of Lebara Nigeria, particularly Chief Executive Officer Mrs Teniola Stuffman, for steering the company’s entry into one of Africa’s most competitive telecom markets.

He also praised the firm’s partners and Advisory Board Chairman, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, for demonstrating faith in Nigeria’s economic potential.

Tinubu expressed optimism that the new entrant would create jobs, support youth empowerment, and contribute to enterprise development. He added that expanding digital infrastructure will play a crucial role in diversifying the economy away from oil dependence while fostering a knowledge-driven future.

With Nigeria’s youthful population and rapidly expanding internet access, the President said strategic investments in connectivity are key to sustaining long-term growth.

Strengthening Nigeria–UK ties

The launch also underscored strong bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Tinubu acknowledged the support of the British High Commission, represented at the event by Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter, describing the collaboration as evidence of deepening economic and diplomatic ties.

He noted that partnerships between Nigerian institutions and international investors send a clear signal that the country remains open to responsible foreign investment and global cooperation.

Commitment to a stable business environment

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to economic reforms, Tinubu pledged to maintain a stable and transparent regulatory climate that encourages private enterprise and innovation.

He urged stronger public-private partnerships to drive Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

The President concluded by wishing Lebara Nigeria success in its commercial operations, expressing confidence that the company’s presence will enhance competition, improve service delivery, and further solidify Nigeria’s reputation as a prime investment destination in Africa’s technology landscape.

