Older iPhone models may soon face significant resale value drops as buyers demand latest technology and support

Factors like software support cuts and hardware limitations are driving depreciation in second-hand iPhone market

Experts suggest selling older iPhones sooner to secure better resale value before prices plummet in 2026

Fresh market data suggests several older iPhone models could see their resale value plunge significantly in 2026 as buyers increasingly demand newer features, longer software support, and stronger battery performance.

With smartphone technology evolving at a rapid pace, devices that once commanded premium prices are now struggling in the second-hand market.

Analysts say models that no longer receive major software updates, security patches, or hardware improvements are losing appeal among buyers who want future-proof devices.

As a result, some iPhones are expected to attract little demand next year, especially as Apple continues to roll out more advanced models.

Full list of iPhones expected to have low resale value

Based on depreciation trends, software support cycles, and shifting consumer demand, the following models are projected to record very low resale prices in 2026:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone LLA Physical SIM model

Industry watchers note that while some of these devices are still functional, resale pricing depends heavily on buyer perception, longevity, and support status.

Why these models are losing value

Several key factors are driving the projected decline.

1. Software Support Cuts

When Apple phases out major iOS updates for older devices, demand often drops quickly.

Buyers typically avoid phones that no longer receive the latest operating system or security patches, viewing them as outdated or potentially vulnerable.

2. Hardware limitations

Older processors, smaller batteries, and dated camera systems make earlier models less attractive compared to newer alternatives.

Features such as improved night photography, advanced chip performance, and enhanced battery efficiency have become standard expectations.

For example, upgrading from the iPhone 14 Plus to the iPhone 15 often comes at a relatively manageable price difference in the used market, reducing demand for older stock.

3. Design and form factor shifts

Models like the iPhone 12 Mini, despite having loyal users, suffered from lower overall market demand due to their smaller size and battery capacity. Devices with discontinued form factors often struggle to maintain strong resale performance.

4. Network and regional variants

Certain region-specific versions, including physical SIM-focused variants, may face reduced demand in markets where eSIM adoption is growing.

What iPhone owners should do

Experts advise users considering an upgrade in 2026 to sell their devices sooner rather than later. Smartphones tend to depreciate most sharply once they lose major software support.

Trade-in programs from Apple and major retailers may also offer better value than waiting until resale prices collapse in open marketplaces.

For current owners of models like the iPhone XS or iPhone 11 Pro, acting early could mean the difference between securing moderate resale value and struggling to find buyers at all.

As consumer expectations continue to shift toward 5G performance, stronger batteries, and longer software lifespans, the second-hand market is becoming less forgiving to ageing devices.

In 2026, only iPhones that remain technically relevant and fully supported are likely to command meaningful resale prices.

